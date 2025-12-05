Two of the NFL's most disappointing teams, both aiming to end long losing streaks, meet Sunday when the Commanders visit the Vikings in Minnesota. Washington has lost seven straight -- tied for the longest active losing streak in the NFL -- and Minnesota has lost four straight.

Marcus Mariota is in line to get yet another start for Washington as Jayden Daniels continues to recover from a dislocated elbow suffered late in a Week 9 loss to the Seahawks. Daniels has been practicing with the team since last week, but has not been cleared for contact. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year has started in just six games this season, and Washington's offense has fallen from one of the league's best in 2024 to the middle of the pack in 2025.

Minnesota, of course, would just to just be in the middle of the pack. J.J. McCarthy, picked eight selections after Daniels in the 2024 NFL Draft, has struggled mightily this season. After missing all of his rookie year with a knee injury, McCarthy has also appeared in just six games this year, and in those six games, he is completing just 54% of his passes with six touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Over 15% of his throws have been deemed off-target, and he has the league's highest negative play rate by far.

At this point, McCarthy, who missed Week 13 with a concussion, is looking to get any positive momentum to build upon in the offseason.

Below is how to watch the game, as well as betting information, keys to the matchup and a prediction.

Where to watch Vikings vs. Commanders live

Date: Sunday, Dec. 7 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 7 | 1 p.m. ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox | Fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Vikings -2.5, O/U 41.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Vikings vs. Commanders: Need to know

Can J.J. McCarthy turn things around? McCarthy has been one of the NFL's worst quarterbacks this season, but his return will be a welcome one considering Max Brosmer threw four interceptions -- and Minnesota got shut out for the first time since 2007

McCarthy has been one of the NFL's worst quarterbacks this season, but his return will be a welcome one considering Max Brosmer threw four interceptions -- and Minnesota got Minnesota's defense is finally rounding into form. After an uncharacteristically slow start to the season, the Vikings' defense is starting to look more like its normal self under defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Since Week 9, the Vikings are allowing just 4.4 yards per play (fourth in the NFL) and are in the top 10 in several other categories, including sacks (13), pressure rate and red zone touchdown rate allowed. The Vikings are blitzing at the highest rate in the NFL, though Mariota has done well against the blitz this season; his 8.6 yards per attempt in that scenario ranks fifth in the NFL.

After an uncharacteristically slow start to the season, the Vikings' defense is starting to look more like its normal self under defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Since Week 9, the Vikings are allowing just 4.4 yards per play (fourth in the NFL) and are in the top 10 in several other categories, including sacks (13), pressure rate and red zone touchdown rate allowed. The Vikings are blitzing at the highest rate in the NFL, though Mariota has done well against the blitz this season; his 8.6 yards per attempt in that scenario ranks fifth in the NFL. Star wide receivers come into focus. Justin Jefferson had just two catches for four yards in Minnesota's dismal loss in Seattle, and he has been under 75 yards in six straight games. He had never been under 75 in more than two consecutive games played prior to this stretch. On the other side, Terry McLaurin had seven catches for 96 yards and a score in Week 13, his first game since Week 9 due to a quad injury.

Vikings vs. Commanders pick, prediction

There is significant pressure on McCarthy to show something encouraging as a brutal year comes to a close, and if he can't do it against Washington's historically poor defense, it's hard to imagine him being able to do it against anyone. It won't be pretty, but Minnesota's defense will get the job done in this one. Pick: Vikings -2.5, Under 41.5