Minnesota Vikings star wideout Justin Jefferson suffered what is being described as a mild hamstring strain in training camp, and will be held out of practice, the team announced on Friday. He will be re-evaluated next week. Jefferson said he felt tightness in his legs on Thursday, and proceeded to sit out about a third of practice, according to ESPN.

"Just having a little bit of tightness," Jefferson said. "With the past recent injuries and the stuff that I had gone through before, just taking precautions and understanding that it's the second day of camp -- not the 30th. Just making sure that I'm fully healthy and I'm good to go, especially when the season starts."

The former NFL Offensive Player of the Year is coming off another All-Pro season in which he caught 103 passes for 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns. He bounced back after a hamstring injury stole seven games from him in 2023. Jefferson still caught 68 passes for 1,074 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games played that year.

The Vikings want to be cautious with their star wideout, so that this issue does not linger as we inch closer to the regular season. Jefferson has established himself as one of the best wide receivers in the world, and his 96.5 career receiving yards per game rank most in NFL history. He has also recorded more receiving yards (7,432) than any player through five NFL seasons all time.

"I feel like every year it's hard trying to outdo the previous year, but I also feel like that's what makes me, me," Jefferson said this week, via the Vikings' official website. "That's what makes me chase greatness."