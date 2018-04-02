WATCH: Aaron Donald's offseason training program includes ... dodging knives?

One would imagine there's a lot of high-stress work involved in becoming one of the best defensive weapons in the NFL, both on and off the playing field.

For Aaron Donald, who is the league's reigning Defensive Player of the Year, offseason workouts are no joke. In fact, they're so serious that he has apparently started incorporating knives and, thus, the threat of getting stabbed if he doesn't work hard enough.

In a video posted to Twitter on Sunday, Donald is shown going through some pass-rushing drills with a man who is wielding knives in front of him. The video was posted by DeWayne Brown of Two Tenths Speed and Agility.

There are approximately one million questions running through my head upon watching this.

First and foremost -- is this an April Fool's joke? Who signed off on this? Are those real knives? Do the Rams know their defensive star is battling blades as part of his offseason training program? Does the incorporation of knives actually even help a player hone his football skills? Again, WHO SIGNED OFF ON THIS?

At the very least, we need some answers. If this is all an April Fool's joke, then it's a great one. If not, I really hope Aaron Donald brings his very best to every single day of workouts this summer.