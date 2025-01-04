The final week of the NFL season typically has teams that are either seeing their season end or teams having nothing to play for. Whether that's having a division title or postseason seed secured, some teams do decide to rest players given what's ahead in January.

For other teams, plenty is on the line. Making the playoffs is a massive accomplishment, but so is winning a division title and clinching a home playoff game. This week even has two 14-win teams squaring off for the first time in league history, with the division title and the No. 1 seed on the line.

There are 11 games that have some sort of playoff implications entering Week 18. Let's rank them in order of importance, a viewing guide of what to watch this week in terms of playoff importance.

The Chargers are in the playoffs, but still have some seeding to play for. The Chargers are currently the No. 6 seed, but can move up to No. 5 with a win or Steelers loss. A Steelers win locks the Chargers into the No. 6 seed.

The Rams have won the NFC West and the Seahawks are eliminated from the playoffs, but the Rams still can clinch the No. 3 seed with a win. Los Angeles plans to rest its starters against Seattle and could fall to No. 4 with a loss and a Tampa Bay win.

This game has meaning if the Broncos lose, as the Dolphins make the playoffs with a win and Broncos loss -- no matter what the Bengals do this week. A Broncos win eliminates the Dolphins from the postseason.

This is another playoff-seeding matchup, but the Packers' playoff seed falls in the hands of the Commanders. If the Commanders lose, the Packers have an opportunity to play for the No. 6 seed (and would get it with a win). A Commanders win and the Packers are locked into the No. 7 seed.

The Falcons need help to win the NFC South, but also have to win to officially avoid playoff elimination. The Falcons make the playoffs with a win and Buccaneers loss, wrapping up the NFC South and the No. 4 seed in the conference.

This matchup is just for playoff seeding, as a Commanders win gets them the No. 6 -- and helps them avoid playing the Eagles for a third time. A Commanders loss could allow the Packers to slide into the No. 6 seed, and Washington has lost to Dallas this year.

The first game of the Week 18 slate has the AFC North division title on the line. If the Ravens beat the Browns, they lock up the AFC North and get the No. 3 seed in the playoffs. If Baltimore loses, that gives Pittsburgh an opportunity to win the division and drop the Ravens to the No. 5 seed.

The scenario is simple for the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay clinches the NFC South with a win and makes the playoffs. The Buccaneers can clinch the No. 3 seed as well with a win and a Rams loss.

The Broncos control all the chaos on the final day of the regular season. All the Broncos have to do is win and they will make the playoffs as the No. 7 seed, the final team into the tournament. If Denver loses, that opens the door for Miami or Cincinnati to get into the playoffs.

The Chiefs will be resting their starters, so the pathway is there for Denver to make the playoffs.

The stakes are pretty high for the Bengals in this one, as Cincinnati needs to win in order to keep its playoff hopes alive. Because Cincinnati plays on Saturday, the Bengals can put the pressure on the Broncos and Dolphins to win on Sunday.

As for the Steelers, they need the Ravens to lose to have a shot at snatching the AFC North title. Playoff seeding is still in play, as the Steelers can clinch (at least) the No. 5 seed with a win -- and knock the Bengals out of the playoffs.

This one is for everything in the NFC, perhaps the best regular-season finale the league has ever had. The winner of this game takes the NFC North and clinches home-field advantage for the NFC playoffs -- along with the lone first-round bye. The loser gets dropped to the No. 5 seed despite having 14 wins, becoming the first 13+ win wild-card team in NFL history.

Everything is at stake in terms of playoff positioning for the Lions and Vikings, the first regular-season matchup between 14+ win teams in NFL history.