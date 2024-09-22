Multiple superstars will not be on the field during the Week 3 NFL schedule, and Sunday's game between the Rams and 49ers is a prime example. San Francisco is without running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Deebo Samuel, while Los Angeles is missing wide receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. This presents a chance for players to step up on both teams and also gives bettors a chance to find value with other NFL player props. Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson is the top option for quarterback Matthew Stafford, with an over/under of 44.5 receiving yards in the Week 3 NFL prop bets.

Top Week 3 QB, RB, WR player prop picks

Here's a look at some of the top Week 3 NFL prop picks from SportsLine AI:

Quarterback: Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings: 237.5 passing yards

Darnold is among the biggest surprises through the first two weeks of the season, leading Minnesota to a 2-0 record. He threw for 268 yards in last week's victory over the 49ers, but now he'll face a Houston Texans defense that just sacked Caleb Williams seven times in Week 2. The AI PickBot predicts that Darnold throws for only 176.4 yards on average, rating the under as a 5-star play. The pick: Under 237.5 passing yards. See more NFL props here.

Running back: Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers: 14.5 total carries

Harris has been a workhorse for the Steelers through the first two weeks of the season. He's already racked up 37 carries through his first two games, finishing with 17 or more carries in each contest. Harris was held out of practice on Wednesday as a rest day, so he'll be fresh for Pittsburgh's matchup against the Chargers on Sunday. The AI PickBot predicts that Harris will finish with 18.9 carries against Los Angeles, rating the over as a 5-star play. The pick: Over 14.5 total carries. See more NFL props here.

Wide Receiver: Nico Collins, Houston Texans: 75.5 receiving yards

Collins has been sensational for the Texans early this season. He leads the league with 252 receiving yards through two weeks and is coming off an impressive showing in last week's win over the Bears. Collins logged 84 percent of the offensive snaps while leading the Texans in routes (36), targets (10) and receiving yards (135). The AI PickBot predicts Collins will finish with 91.6 receiving yards on average, rating the over as a 4.5-star play. The pick: Over 75.5 receiving yards. See more NFL props here.

