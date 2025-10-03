Despite a loss from the Los Angeles Chargers and a tie by the Green Bay Packers, Week 4 did not produce much carnage in NFL survivor pools. In all, five of the most popular teams in the Circa Survivor picked up victories. Only the Buffalo Bills threw a scare into players before finally disposing of the pesky New Orleans Saints. Week 5 features four teams favored by seven or more points, including Colts (-7) over Raiders, Cardinals (-7.5) over Titans, Lions (-10.5) over Bengals and Bills (-8.5) over Patriots.

With the survivor pool shrinking, it's a must that players put together a winning NFL survivor pool strategy. It's all about deciding when to successfully use a team and when to save another. Before finalizing any Week 5 NFL survivor picks, you need to see which team proven expert R.J. White is backing.

White has been SportsLine's No. 1 NFL against-the-spread expert over the last eight years, going 718-623-37 against the spread to put him up more than 32 units on those picks at SportsLine since 2017. He has also delivered a 55% hit rate on his Vegas contest picks over the last 10 seasons and has two finishes in the money, including finishing 18th out of 2,748 entries back in 2017. He knows the NFL at a level that few do, making him the perfect expert to give NFL survivor pool strategy tips, and his top pick has survived in all three weeks thus far.

Now, White has turned his attention to the latest Week 5 NFL odds and locked in his Week 5 survivor pool pick. You can only see who White is backing this week at SportsLine.

New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly if your bet wins:

Top Week 5 NFL survivor pool predictions

One surprise: The Indianapolis Colts are not his top NFL survivor pick. Despite being 7-point favorites over Las Vegas, the Raiders have come close to earning more wins despite a 1-3 start to the season. Last week the Bears earned a 25-24 triumph, winning on a blocked field goal. The Colts, meanwhile, dropped a 27-20 decision to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Indianapolis is off to a 3-1 start to the season, but White sees a better play for them later in the season.

This may be one of the best times this season to use the Colts, but White does not see that as sound strategy. White sees much better options for Week 5 elsewhere. See which team to pick instead here.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $300 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

How to make Week 5 NFL survivor pool picks

White has evaluated Week 5 and has found a particular team among a number of options he trusts. His pick comes down to which team he doesn't mind burning now, and you can only see the play over at SportsLine.

Which team is a must-back in your Week 5 NFL survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 5, all from SportsLine's top NFL expert all time.