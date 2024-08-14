Happy midweek, everyone! Today's Pick Six Newsletter is brought to you by Cody Benjamin, with tidbits on all the latest from around the NFL.

1. J.J. McCarthy injury: Best- and worst-case scenarios

J.J. McCarthy showed big-play poise in his preseason debut. Now the Minnesota Vikings quarterback faces an uncertain immediate future, with the rookie set to undergo surgery for a torn meniscus. What's next for the first-rounder? Doctors will determine whether McCarthy needs a "trim" or a full repair of his meniscus; the former would sideline him an estimated four to six weeks, while the latter would likely keep him out for a minimum of three to four months, as CBS Sports reported.

2. Trade buzz: Aiyuk to Steelers, or staying put?

Everyone and their brother has been waiting for a resolution to the Brandon Aiyuk saga, with the disgruntled wide receiver still at odds with the San Francisco 49ers over unsuccessful contract talks. The latest: The Pittsburgh Steelers have a reported agreement in place to acquire -- and pay -- the All-Pro pass catcher, but the 49ers are still in the process of negotiating long-term offers with the wideout. At this point, it feels like Steelers or bust for Aiyuk, with a return to the Bay Area not out of the question.

3. Top RB-WR trios of 2024: Eagles, 49ers on top

Preseason rosters have given our Tyler Sullivan added appreciation for the NFL's elite talent, who will return to the scene at full speed once the regular games begin. Which teams boast the best of the best on offense, specifically across running back and wide receiver? He's ranked the NFL's top 10 skill-weapon trios going into 2024, with the last two NFC champions headlining the pecking order. Here's what Sully had to say about the Philadelphia Eagles, who just edged the 49ers atop the list:

This feels more like someone's first three rounds of their Fantasy football league than it does an actual NFL roster. The Eagles made a monster splash this free-agent cycle by snatching Saquon Barkley away from the New York Giants. While D'Andre Swift proved to be a solid option for them out of the backfield, Barkley raises the ceiling of the position group as both a pure runner and receiver. ... [And while] Barkley may be the newbie, Philadelphia's offense will go as far as A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith take it. Smith is the prototypical 1B, but I feel like he's capable of jumping up a level. ... As for Brown, he's simply one of the top wideouts that the NFL has to offer. He was a stud essentially from Day 1 back during his days with the Tennessee Titans, but has leaped to superstar status since joining Philly.

4. Cowboys holdout: CeeDee Lamb set to report?

Dallas may or may not have "urgency" to sign Lamb and secure an end to the star wide receiver's summer-long holdout, but Pro Bowl pass rusher Micah Parsons has no concerns about the two sides reuniting in time for the 2024 season. Addressing Lamb's stalled efforts to land a lucrative new deal, Parsons promised his teammate will report to the club ahead of Week 1, saying he has "no doubt" about the Cowboys eventually locking up their No. 1 weapon.

5. NFL's most valuable teams: Rams nearing $8B

The Cowboys are still the NFL's standard-setter when it comes to sheer business, with Sportico recently naming Dallas the league's most valuable franchise at a record $10.32 billion. But the Los Angeles Rams are one of the NFL's top risers, per the publication, with a second-place valuation of $7.79 billion. It marks a stark leap for the franchise, which was valued at just $1.45 billion before relocating from St. Louis.

6. Alvin Kamara out of practice with back injury

Jahmyr Gibbs isn't the only shifty running back battling a training camp injury. Kamara did not suit up for the New Orleans Saints' Tuesday afternoon practice despite partaking in a morning walkthrough, with head coach Dennis Allen confirming later the former Pro Bowler was experiencing back tightness. It's "no big deal," Allen claims, but Kamara has missed multiple games due to injury in consecutive seasons.