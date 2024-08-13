Alvin Kamara is hoping to earn a new contract with the New Orleans Saints this season. He just might have to do it with a sore upper body. The Pro Bowl running back did not participate in the team's practice Tuesday afternoon due to back tightness, as head coach Dennis Allen told reporters.

Allen downplayed the severity of Kamara's injury, calling it "no big deal," as the veteran did partake in the Saints' morning walkthrough. It's worth monitoring as the 2024 season draws closer, however, considering Kamara has missed multiple games due to injury in four of his last five NFL seasons.

Held to a career-low 694 rushing yards in 2023, the 29-year-old back briefly held out of mandatory minicamp earlier this offseason, admittedly angling for a pay raise. Kamara remains one of the league's highest-paid players at his position on a contract that runs through 2025, but the Saints can terminate his deal to save tens of millions following this season, as Over the Cap notes.

In his absence, the Saints are likely to lean on veteran backup Jamaal Williams, the former Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions reserve who is battling 2023 third-round draft pick Kendre Miller for No. 2 duties.