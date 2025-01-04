When the Denver Broncos lost to the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend, it had seemed a virtual certainty that the Indianapolis Colts would be able to remain in the hunt for a wild card spot going into their Week 18 finale. But once the Colts took the field themselves, they walked right into a trap that proves nothing is certain in the NFL.

After being expected to beat a lowly New York Giants team that couldn't score on anyone, the Colts suddenly couldn't keep pace with a Giants offensive explosion, and they would end up losing a 45-33 shootout that eliminated them from playoff contention and has called Indianapolis' entire operation, from Shane Steichen's coaching to the viability of Anthony Richardson as a franchise quarterback, into question. The Colts are now assured of a losing season, and will finish either 8-9 or 7-10 depending on the outcome of their Week 18 finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After initially showing promise under coach Doug Pederson, the Jaguars have gone from winning the AFC South and winning a playoff game in 2022 to crashing back down to the bottom of the NFL standings at 4-12. Although the Jaguars' collapse since the second half of the 2023 season bodes very poorly for both Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke, they may yet have a statement to make to keep their jobs: The Jaguars have been able to dominate the Colts in recent years, and Jacksonville will be looking for the season sweep after a 37-34 victory over Indianapolis earier this year.

Jaguars vs. Colts spread, odds

Indianapolis is a 4.5-point favorite against Jacksonville, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 44 points.

Jaguars vs. Colts recent series history

While the past 10 years of Jaguars football has seen more downs than ups, Jacksonville has consistently proven to be a thorn in side of Indianapolis. The Jaguars have won three in a row against the Colts, and also have won four out of their last five meetings in this series and seven of the last 10 overall.