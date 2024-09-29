One win can change everything in the NFL, just as it has for the Carolina Panthers: After a miserable 0-2 start that led to the benching of 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young, the Panthers marched into their Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders and dominated from beginning to end with a season-saving 36-22 victory. The command of veteran quarterback Andy Dalton, who threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns, has suddenly infused the Panthers with a new lease on life and hope that they can contend in the NFC South.

Just as Carolina needed to win one game in the worst possible way, so too does Cincinnati. After losing a shootout to the Washington Commanders Monday night, the Bengals are 0-3 and in dire straits as they try and correct the course of their season. To do so, they'll have to get after a blast from their past in Dalton, who was Cincinnati's quarterback for nine years from 2011 to 2019.

The Bengals are trying to defy the course of history, specifically the prognosticators who claim that an 0-3 start means certain doom: Only six teams to start 0-3 have ever gone on to make the playoffs in the Super Bowl era, with the last to do so being the 2018 Houston Texans. Cincinnati still has what it takes to make that happen, specifically with star quarterback Joe Burrow at the helm and star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase as his top option on offense.

Where to watch Panthers vs. Bengals

When: Sunday, Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Panthers vs. Bengals spread, odds

Cincinnati is a 4.5-point favorite against Carolina, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 48.5 points.

Panthers vs. Bengals recent series history

Carolina and Cincinnati both have one win in their last two games against each other. The most infamous game between these two teams took place in 2014, when they played to a 37-37 tie.