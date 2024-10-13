Week 5 of the NFL season was bookended by not one, but two primetime gut punches to teams in the NFC South. The first to take a blow was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who saw almost certain victory slip away in a Thursday Night game against the Atlanta Falcons. Despite an interception by Lavonte David that was returned all the way to the Falcons' 28-yard line past the two minute warning, the Bucs failed to put the game away and allowed a last gasp drive by the Falcons that ended in a field goal with one second left, sending the game to overtime and setting up a 45 yard touchdown by the Falcons that left a shell-shocked Tampa Bay team into a long and difficult mini-bye.

The past week has been just as tough, and considerably shorter, for the New Orleans Saints. In a 26-13 Monday night loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Saints lost quarterback Derek Carr to an oblique injury and also lost their third-straight game after starting the year red hot at 2-0. In order to get back in the win column, the Saints will now be relying on rookie Spencer Rattler, who will make his first NFL start after being chosen in the fifth round out of South Carolina.

With the Falcons having taken control of the NFC South thanks to their Week 5 win, neither the Bucs nor Saints can afford to lose this game and lose ground in the division. And for Tampa Bay, their task is considerably difficult and their minds heavier: Due to Hurricane Milton, the Buccaneers have had to evacuate the Tampa area and set up shop in New Orleans before their divisional showdown at the Superdome.

Saints vs. Buccaneers spread, odds

Tampa Bay is a 3.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 41.5 points.

Saints vs. Buccaneers recent series history

New Orleans has held the advantage in this rivalry as of late, as it has won six out of the last 10 games against Tampa Bay. These two teams split the season series against each other a year ago, but both clubs have had three-game win streaks against each other during the stint.