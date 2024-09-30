Hate 'em or love 'em, we have another doubleheader on "Monday Night Football" this week. The fun begins in South Beach, as the Miami Dolphins host the still-winless Tennessee Titans. Miami is coming off of a 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks with Skylar Thompson at quarterback, while the Titans were blown out by the quarterback they traded away just a month ago, losing 30-14 to the Green Bay Packers.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is going to miss a minimum of three more games after being placed on injured reserve due to a concussion, and Thompson won't get the start this week either. Instead, it will be former Pro Bowler Tyler Huntley under center, who was claimed off of the Baltimore Ravens practice squad earlier this month. Can he spark the Dolphins offense and keep them in playoff contention?

Let's break down this AFC prime-time matchup. But first, here's how you can watch the game.

Date: Monday, Sep. 30 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens)

Odds: Dolphins -2.5, O/U 37

Trends

The Titans upset the Dolphins, 28-27, as a 13.5-point road underdog in Week 14 last season. It was the largest upset based on spread in the NFL in 2023



The Titans have a 6-21 record since Week 12 of the 2022 season. It's the second-worst record in the NFL over that span

The Titans are 9-3 straight up and against the spread on "Monday Night Football" since 2008

The Dolphins have failed to cover in six straight games, including playoffs. It's the longest active streak in the NFL

The Dolphins have lost and failed to cover in four straight prime-time games

Both the Titans and Dolphins are 0-3 against the spread this season

When the Titans have the ball

All the money Tennessee spent in free agency this offseason has yet to lead to a win. What Titans fans are hoping to see on Monday night is more consistency on offense, as well as better play from quarterback Will Levis and the offensive line.

Levis has turned the ball over eight times in three games. No player has turned the ball over more than Levis, which is the main reason why Tennessee is sitting at 0-3. He's registered multiple turnovers in all three contests, but the Titans do have one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL. PFF ranked Levis' protection as the second-worst offensive line entering Week 4, after he was sacked eight times for a loss of 56 yards vs. the Packers. It's rookie left tackle JC Latham who has probably been the best offensive lineman for the Titans, while right tackle and Fantasy football expert Nicholas Petit-Frere is in serious jeopardy of losing his job.

Tennessee went out and acquired Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd in free agency, but the receiver Levis is most comfortable throwing to is without a doubt DeAndre Hopkins. Unfortunately, the veteran is attempting to play through a torn MCL. He got off to a slow start this season, catching just two passes for 17 yards in Weeks 1-2, before seemingly got back on track with 73 yards and his first touchdown of 2024 on six receptions last week vs. the Packers.

Last year when the Titans pulled off one of the most improbable comebacks the NFL has seen in two decades over the Dolphins, Hopkins caught seven passes for 124 yards and one touchdown. Keep an eye on him, as Levis and first-year coach Brian Callahan attempt to work through their issues.

When the Dolphins have the ball

Welcome to the Huntley show. The Dolphins are now 1-5 without Tagovailoa in the starting lineup, and you can understand why Mike McDaniel wanted to try something different after his offense put up just 205 yards of total offense vs. the Seahawks.

Huntley is 3-6 as a starter, and has averaged 154.3 passing yards per game with five touchdowns and six interceptions in those nine starts. He earned Pro Bowl honors in 2022 as an alternate after stepping in for the injured Lamar Jackson and helping Baltimore make the playoffs. While questions do remain about how familiar he is with this new offense, Huntley provides dual-threat ability that could be utilized by coach McDaniel. Huntley won't be called upon to shoulder the load and will Miami to victory by himself. Instead, he will be asked to feed the Dolphins' playmakers better than Thompson did.

De'Von Achane averaged 4.1 yards per touch last week vs. Seattle. That was his fewest ever in an NFL game. Despite being listed as questionable to play in the Week 2 matchup vs. the Buffalo Bills with an ankle injury, Achane was given a career-high 29 touches, and became the first Dolphin to record 100 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in each of the first two games of a season since Ricky Williams accomplished the feat in 2003. Achane entered Week 4 ranked ninth in scrimmage yards (323).

Getting Tyreek Hill going is something that's important as well. He has gone consecutive games with fewer than five receptions and 50 receiving yards, and is averaging 68.5 receiving yards per game and zero touchdowns when playing without Tagovailoa. How Huntley affects this offense is going to be the main thing to watch on Monday night.

Tyreek Hill with Dolphins



With Tagovailoa All other QBs Games 32 6 Receiving yards per game 107.0 68.5 Receiving touchdowns 22 0 100-yard games 15 1

Prediction

This is not a game I'm expecting people to be champing at the bit to gamble on, but I think there's some value on Tennessee when it comes to covering the spread and winning its first game of the season. As we've discussed, the Dolphins have been bad without Tagovailoa at quarterback. Huntley provides more upside than Thompson, but this is also a player who just joined the organization a couple weeks ago.

The Titans defense ranks No. 5 in the league when it come to total yards allowed per game. If Levis can take care of the football, I see a low-scoring victory for the Titans.

Projected score: Titans 17-10 over Dolphins

