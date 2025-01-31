As the home team in Super Bowl LIX, the Eagles were given the first choice of uniform color for the big game this year and some fans were hoping that the team would decide to break out their Kelly Green jerseys.

The Eagles wore their Kelly Green uniforms for more than 60 years before putting them in the closet following the 1995 season. For the 1996 season, the Eagles unveiled their Midnight Green jerseys and that's what they've been wearing ever since, except for a single game in 2010 when they wore Kelly Green to commemorate the 50th anniversary of their 1960 NFL title.

Although there's nothing wrong with the Midnight Green color, fans wanted to the team to bring back the Kelly Green jerseys, so that's exactly what the Eagles did two years ago. They wore their Kelly Green uniforms for two games in 2023 and then they wore them for two more games in 2024.

Since bring back the Kelly Green uniforms in 2023, the Eagles have gone 4-0 in them. Fans love the Kelly Green jerseys so much that they wanted to see them for the Super Bowl.

Unfortunately for the Eagles and their fans, even if Philly WANTED to wear the Kelly Green jerseys for the Super Bowl, the NFL wouldn't permit it. The league has a strict uniform policy for all playoff games and that policy says that "Postseason uniform designation must include Primary Jersey color (team color or white) and Primary Pant color choices."

Basically, that means that classic/throwback jerseys, color rush jerseys and any other alternate jerseys are banned from being worn in the playoffs. Teams also aren't allowed to wear an alternate helmet, so the Eagles wouldn't have even been allowed to wear their white uniforms with a Kelly Green helmet. The home team doesn't usually wear white in the Super Bowl, but it has been done before with the Buccaneers being the most recent team to do it. They chose to wear white in Super Bowl LV and they ended up destroying the Chiefs 31-9.

As we noted earlier this week, teams wearing white are 16-4 in the past 20 Super Bowls.

This is the fifth Super Bowl for the Eagles and it marks the fourth time they've gotten to pick their uniform color. The Eagles are 0-3 when picking their uniform color. Their one win came in Super Bowl LII when the Patriots chose to wear white, which left the Eagles wearing their Midnight Green in a wild 41-33 win.