The Carolina Panthers may have seemingly moved on from Bryce Young earlier this season, but after re-inserting him into the starting lineup in place of an injured Andy Dalton last week, they are planning to start him again in Week 9 despite Dalton being off the injury report, and they are apparently not interested in trading him any time soon.

The Panthers have received calls from multiple teams interested in trading for the former No. 1 overall pick, according to The Athletic, but have rebuffed those offers. That report aligns with Panthers head coach Dave Canales' assertion shortly after Young was benched that trading him was "not something [the Panthers are] really considering."

Per Diana Russini, Carolina was "encouraged by [Young's] improvements and overall commitment to the team in his return to the field last week." Russini further reports that rival teams expect the Panthers to take a longer look at a possible deal next offseason because they could get a better return for him than they would during the year.

In his first start since being benched earlier this year, Young completed 24 of 37 passes for 224 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions in a loss to the Denver Broncos. The two scores were his first of the season, while the 224 passing yards were a season high. Young also took just 2 sacks on his 40-plus dropbacks, a major improvement in that area from where he was earlier this year.

This Sunday, he faces a Saints defense that limited him to 13 of 30 passing for 161 yards and 2 picks in the season opener, but has since backslid and been one of the least-effective units in the league. He follows that up with a game against a New York Giants defense that has also been ineffective in recent weeks, before the Panthers take their bye in Week 11.