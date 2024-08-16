Tanner McKee wasn't blindsided when the Philadelphia Eagles told him they were bringing in a quarterback this offseason. The Eagles value the No. 2 quarterback job more than any other NFL franchise, so McKee would have to earn the position.

Philadelphia wasn't just going to hand over the job to McKee because he was next in line on the depth chart.

"They told me they were going to get another quarterback and we were going to compete," McKee said after the Eagles' preseason win over the New England Patriots Thursday night. "I'm just ready to go out and play whenever they call my name."

McKee took the quarterback competition to heart, determined to prove to the Eagles he can be the primary backup behind Jalen Hurts. Thursday's preseason win over New England opened the door for the conversation about the No. 2 quarterback spot.

McKee went 15 of 19 for 140 yards in his five series (excluding kneeldowns), leading the Eagles on a seven-play, 70-yard touchdown drive to give the Eagles a late fourth-quarter lead. Philadelphia got the lead for good when McKee executed a two-point conversion with a pass to Ainias Smith on the right side of the end zone.

The Eagles won 14-13 as McKee went 7 of 10 for 72 yards for a 90.4 rating in the final quarter (7.2 yards per attempt). This performance was behind a third-team offensive line mixed with players that likely won't be on the Eagles' 53-man roster in two weeks.

Kenny Pickett, who the Eagles acquired this offseason to be the primary backup behind Hurts, didn't fare as well despite having better talent around him. Pickett finished 11 of 13 for 67 yards in the first half, leading the Eagles to just three points on his five possessions, averaging just 5.2 yards per attempt.

Pickett was going against the Patriots' first-team defense on Thursday night. His numbers would have been better if John Ross looks on his outside shoulder instead of his inside shoulder on a deep ball that Pickett seemed to put in the right spot, taking away a 40+-yard gain and potentially a touchdown. Kenneth Gainwell also stopped on a wheel route deep in Patriots territory that may have been a first-down throw if me kept running, taking away another big play from Pickett.

Through two games, the numbers are what they are. Pickett doesn't have a completion over 10 yards to a wide receiver and his longest pass play is a screen pass to running back Will Shipley that went for 19 yards. On passes that have traveled 10+ air yards, Picket is 1 of 7 for 10 yards with a 39.6 rating this preseason.

McKee is 5 of 9 for 91 yards on passes that have traveled 10+ air yards this preseason, averaging 10.1 yards per attempt. Pickett's yards per attempt on his throws that have traveled 10+ air yards is 1.4.

"It's just taking the completions that are there and try and move the offense," Pickett said on the low yards per attempt. "Those big plays will come sooner or later, we just have to continue to throw them in practice. ... It is just if they are there, we will take them and if not just continue to move the ball down the field."

The Eagles have insisted there is no battle for the No. 2 quarterback spot between Pickett and McKee, despite the stark contrast in performance.

"You saw where they went in today," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said after the game. "Kenny is No. 2 and Tanner is our No. 3, and I am really happy they're both on the roster."

Actions speak louder than words. McKee has been earning more reps with the second team in recent training camp practices and the joint practice with the Patriots, playing his way and making the Eagles rethink that standing on the depth chart.

Whether the Eagles will admit it publicly or not, there's a battle for the No. 2 quarterback spot on their hands. Whether Pickett or McKee wins the job, the situation the Eagles have on their hands is one most NFL teams envy.

"I'm happy they're all on the roster right now. I really am," Sirianni said. "That's a good room. They're all helping Jalen [Hurts], they're all helping each other, and I love that. So, it really is a good room."