Lindsey Vonn is pulling off the seemingly-impossible task of continuing her Olympic journey, despite a torn ACL, bone bruise and meniscus damage. Vonn sustained the injury Jan. 30, when she crashed in a World Cup race and it was assumed it meant the end of her Olympic comeback.

With the 2026 Milano Cortina games beginning on Feb. 6, Vonn wasn't left much time for recovery before her scheduled events. She was adamant that the injury did not mean the end of her Winter Games return and took the first step to making that come true on Friday.

Vonn took to the slopes for the first time since the injury, participating in an official Olympic training event for women's downhill skiing. She did not appear to have any setbacks in the run.

Regardless of where Vonn finishes at the Games, just making it back on the slopes this quick is shocking and impressive. Olympic fans are stunned at her determination as the 41-year-old enters her fifth Olympics.

The recovery time for a torn ACL is usually six to nine months, but athletes could need longer before they return to full intensity workouts. A complete recovery is not expected for most patients until a year, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

There are three types of ACL tears, with Grade One being the least severe and Grade Three being the most severe. It is not publicly known which level tear Vonn has. Since the ACL is surrounded by a joint fluid that inhibits the healing process, most cannot heal on their own. Most ACL tears require surgery to repair, especially for athletes who want to return to their sport.

Vonn's first event, women's downhill, is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 8 at 5:30 a.m. She also plans to compete in super-G and the team combined event. The three-time Olympic medalist had to sit out a World Cup super-G race the Saturday after the injury, but she's determined to make that the only run she misses.

"I'm still here. I think I'm still able to fight. I think I'm still able to try," Vonn said. "And I will try as long as I have the ability to, I will not go home regretting not trying. I will do everything in my power to be in that starting gate."

Vonn initially retired in 2019 due to numerous injuries and after a partial knee replacement in April of 2024 she decided to unretire. Vonn now has a titanium implant in her right knee.

Vonn said as long as there is a chance for her to compete this year, she will take the chance and reflected on how this injury has been different than previous ones.

"I haven't cried. I haven't deviated from my plan." Vonn told reporters at a news conference on Tuesday while speaking about her injury. "Normally, in the past, there's always a moment where you break down and you realize the severity of things and that your dreams are slipping through your fingers. But I didn't have that this time. I'm not letting this slip through my fingers. I'm gonna do it. End of story."