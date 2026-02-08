We're only a few days into the 2026 Winter Olympics and the event has already provided a rollercoaster of emotions. One of the highlights of Day 3 will be Team USA's women's hockey team looking for a victory against Switzerland ahead of Tuesday's big showdown versus fellow gold medalist favorite Canada.

But we'd be remiss if we didn't take a moment to reflect on the mix of tragedy and triumph that American athletes experienced on Sunday -- from Lindsey Vonn's devastating crash to the success of her teammate Breezy Johnson and the Team USA's figure skating team gold that came after a stellar outing by Ilia Malinin to edge Japan.

Lindsey Vonn's terrifying crash exemplifies what makes her a legend: Downhill skiing takes insane courage Matt Norlander

The games will run through Sunday, Feb. 22 and in total of 119 events will take place with 245 medals handed out to the athletes. Fans can find the action on NBC and their streaming service Peacock, with an account or a cable login.

The Winter Games have eight main sports, with 16 disciplines. With so many events to keep up with, it can get overwhelming, but that's where we step in.

Winter Olympics schedule for Monday, Feb. 9