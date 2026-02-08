2026 Winter Olympics schedule: Where to watch Milan Cortina Games on Monday, Feb. 9
After a thrilling weekend, the women's U.S. hockey team takes on Switzerland
We're only a few days into the 2026 Winter Olympics and the event has already provided a rollercoaster of emotions. One of the highlights of Day 3 will be Team USA's women's hockey team looking for a victory against Switzerland ahead of Tuesday's big showdown versus fellow gold medalist favorite Canada.
But we'd be remiss if we didn't take a moment to reflect on the mix of tragedy and triumph that American athletes experienced on Sunday -- from Lindsey Vonn's devastating crash to the success of her teammate Breezy Johnson and the Team USA's figure skating team gold that came after a stellar outing by Ilia Malinin to edge Japan.
The games will run through Sunday, Feb. 22 and in total of 119 events will take place with 245 medals handed out to the athletes. Fans can find the action on NBC and their streaming service Peacock, with an account or a cable login.
The Winter Games have eight main sports, with 16 disciplines. With so many events to keep up with, it can get overwhelming, but that's where we step in.
Winter Olympics schedule for Monday, Feb. 9
Sport
Event
Time
Medal event?
Curling
Mixed Doubles Round Robin, Italy vs. USA
4:05 a.m.
No
Alpine Skiing
Men's Team Combined Downhill
4:30 a.m.
No
Ice Hockey
Women's Preliminary, Japan vs. Italy
6:10 a.m.
No
Freestyle Skiing
Women's Slopestyle Final
6:30 a.m.
Yes
Alpine Skiing
Men's Team Combined Slalom
8 a.m.
Yes
Ice Hockey
Women's Preliminary, Germany vs. France
10:40 a.m.
No
Luge
Women's Singles Runs 1 & 2
11 a.m.
No
Speed Skating
Women's 1000m
11:30 a.m.
Yes
Ski Jumping
Men's Normal Hill Individual Trail Round, First Round, Final Round
12 p.m.
Yes
|Curling
|Mixed Doubles Semifinals
|12:05 p.m.
|No
|Snowboarding
|Women's Big Air
|1:30 p.m.
|Yes
|Figure Skating
|Ice Dance, Rhythm Dance
|1:20 p.m. - 4:55 p.m.
|No
|Ice Hockey
|Women's Preliminary, USA vs. Switzerland
|2:40 p.m.
|No
|Ice Hockey
|Women's Preliminary, Canada vs. Czech Republic
|3:10 p.m.
|No