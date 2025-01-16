Manchester City have entered the race to sign Italian defender Andrea Cambiaso from Juventus, according to Sky Italy. The English giants have started talks with both the club and player's representatives over a deal that could cost the side coached by Pep Guardiola around €65 million, per the report.

Juventus are not closing the door on a possible exit this winter but are also demanding around €80 million to sell the Italian international during the current transfer window. While the Citizens are yet to make their first official bid, Sky Italy reported that they are also offering a five-year deal to the defender, with an option for a further season.

Juventus manager Thiago Motta has changed the role of Cambiaso numerous times at the club, similarly as former Bianconeri coach Massimiliano Allegri did since the Italian joined Juventus in the summer of 2023 from Bologna, where he was on loan. Cambiaso is a versatile defender, who can play on the left as left back, his preferred role, but also on the right and occasionally as winger.

Guardiola loves to coach players like Cambiaso, who can guarantee defensive solidness but he's also a player who likes to attack the box, as he scored five goals and provided eight assists in a year and a half at the club. The Spanish manager would be able to rotate him in multiple positions of the defense, and occasionally also as a winger if needed. Cambiaso has a lot of room for improvement since he will turn 25 this year, and Manchester is the perfect place for his next step. Juventus are waiting to see if Manchester City will offer the money asked in the coming days, but it's now extremely possible to see the Bianconeri losing one of their starting players in the January transfer window.