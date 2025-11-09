Barcelona will face Celta Vigo on Sunday in the last match before the break and need to win if they want to try to close the gap with Real Madrid. It's a crucial match for both sides, as the Blaugrana sit five points behind Real Madrid entering the weekend and must beat Celta Vigo, a team coming off two consecutive league victories, their first wins of the season. Speaking ahead of the game, Barcelona coach Hansi Flick assessed the health status of Lamine Yamal who was called by the Spanish national team despite his ongoing groin pain.

"We have to take care of him, not just us, but also the national team. Lamine has changed his approach. He's better now, he's working hard, on the pitch and in the gym, and it's very important for this injury that he works this way. His problems aren't over yet. We have to take care of him, not just us, but them too, and I hope they do," he said.

Here's what you need to know about Sunday's match:

How to watch Celta Vigo vs. Barcelona, odds

Date : Sunday, Nov. 9 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Nov. 9 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Abanca-Balaidos -- Vigo

: Estadio Abanca-Balaidos -- Vigo Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Celta Vigo +343; Draw +331; Barcelona -147

Possible lineups

Celta Vigo XI: Ivan Villar; Manu Fernandez, Carl Starfelt, Marcos Alonso; Oscar Mingueza, Hugo Sotelo, Ilaix Moriba, Sergio Carreira; Ferran Jutgla, Borja Iglesias, Bryan Zaragoza.

Barcelona XI: Wojciech Szczesny; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde; Marc Casado, Frenkie de Jong; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Marcus Rashford; Ferran Torres.

Prediction

Barcelona need a win on Sunday and will also be hoping for Real Madrid to drop points beforehand, as they look to close the gap at the top of the standings. Pick: Barcelona 3, Celta Vigo 1.