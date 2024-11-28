In Thursday's Europa League action, Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce won away against Slavia Prague while AS Roma drew against Tottenham in London, while Manchester United's Ruben Amorim won his first game with the club, topping Bodo/Glimt 3-2. Here are the winners and losers of the round:

Winner: Ruben Amorim

The Portuguese coach won his first game as Manchester United manager at Old Trafford as the Red Devils won 3-2 against Bodo/Glimt in an eventful affair. Despite Alejandro Garnacho scoring the opening goal of the night, the visitors were able to score two goals in the first half before Rasmus Hojlund's slick equalizer. The Danish striker scored his second goal of the night at minute 50 and gave Amorim his first win as Manchester United manager after drawing his debut against Ipswich Town.

Winner: Mats Hummels

Despite the German center conceding a penalty in the second minute of the game against Tottenham, he scored the critical goal to make it 2-2 in stoppage time and gave coach Claudio Ranieri a positive result to celebrate his return at AS Roma. The side coached by Ange Postecoglou scored the opening goal from a penalty via Korean striker Son Heung-min but then Ranieri's side managed to make it 1-1 with Evan Ndicka before Brennan Johnson fired the hosts into the lead. The former Borussia Dortmund defender played his first game as a starter and then also scored the goal at minute 91. It might be a turning point for him and the club this season after a rocky start.

Winner: Jose Mourinho

The Portuguese manager won with a nice comeback in the second half after going down 1-0 in the first part of the match against Slavia Prague thanks to the goals scored by Edin Dzeko and Youssef En Nesyri. For "The Special One," it's the second win of the league phase for his Fenerbache after winning the opening clash of the season against RSG.

Thursday, Nov. 28

AZ Alkmaar 1, Galatasaray 1

Anderlecht 2, Porto 2

Athletic Club 3, Elfsborg 0

Besiktas 1, Maccabi 3

Dynamo Kyev 1, Viktoria Plzen 2

Lazio 0, Ludogorets 0

Qarabag 1, Lyon 4

RFS 0, PAOK 2

Braga 3, Hoffenheim 0

FCSB 0, Olympiacos 0

Ferencvaros 4, Malmo 1

Manchester United 3, Bodo/Glimt 2

Midtjylland 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 2

Nice 1, Rangers 4

Real Sociedad 2, Ajax 0

Slavia Praga 1, Fenerbahce 2

Tottenham 2, AS Roma 2

Twente Royale 0 Union SG 1