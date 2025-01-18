Thiago Motta's Juventus will host AC Milan on Saturday for one of the most awaited matchups of the season, two weeks after the Rossoneri managed to make a comeback against them and win the Supercoppa semifinal 2-1, before winning the tournament in the final against Inter. United States men's national team star Christian Pulisic won't be part of the match after manager Sergio Conceicao announced he won't be available to play at the Allianz Stadium after sustaining a minor injury. Here's what you need to know.

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Jan. 18 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, Jan. 18 | 12 p.m. ET Location: Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy

Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Juventus +115; Draw +220; AC Milan +250

Team news

Juventus: Despite the transfer rumors, Juventus manager Thiago Motta announced Italian defender Andrea Cambiaso will start against AC Milan, after Manchester City showed interested in the Bianconeri's left back and are reportedly ready to offer around $67 million to sign him. USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie will start in the attack, as he continues to demonstrate his versatility, alongside Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic, who is back after recovering from the injury.



Potential Juventus XI: Di Gregorio; Savona, Gatti, Kalulu, Cambiaso; Thuram, Locatelli; Yildiz, Koopmeiners, McKennie; Vlahovic.

AC Milan: Conceicao already announced USMNT winger Christian Pulisic won't be available for the Juventus game and will be replaced by winger Alex Jimenez, who will play alongside Rafael Leao and former AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham, who is set to replace Alvaro Morata who received a yellow card against Como and will be suspended for Saturday's game.

Potential AC Milan XI: Maignan; Emerson Royal, Tomori, Gabbia, Hernandez; Musah, Fofana, Reijnders; Jimenez, Abraham, Leao.

Prediction

The home team has already drawn 13 of the 20 Serie A games played so far and are still unbeaten, while Conceicao is looking for his first Serie A back-to-back win. Pick: Juventus 1, AC Milan 1.