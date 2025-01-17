USMNT winger Christian Pulisic will not be part of the AC Milan squad on Saturday to face Juventus at the Allianz Stadium in Turin announced Rossoneri manager Sergio Conceicao. Pulisic sustained a minor muscular injury in the first half of the 2-1 win against Como on Tuesday and he has not fully recovered in time for the Juventus game.

AC Milan head coach Conceicao spoke during the pre-Juventus press conference and gave an update on the status of the American, announcing he won't be part of the squad. "He's out. We don't want to risk it as he's still feeling some discomfort." On Wednesday, Pulisic underwent exams that didn't show injuries but it was also clear that the AC Milan staff were going to be careful as he recently recovered from a calf injury.

How to watch Juventus vs. AC Milan

Date: Saturday, Jan. 18 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, Jan. 18 | 12 p.m. ET Location: Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy

Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Juventus +115; Draw +220; AC Milan +250

The USMNT winger has scored ten goals in all competitions and has been one of the best players for the Rossoneri during the current 2024-25 season and his conditions need to be monitored ahead of the UEFA Champions League game against Girona that will take place at San Siro this Wednesday.