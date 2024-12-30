Manchester United need to react after losing four of the last five Premier League games, but will have to do it against Eddie Howe's Newcastle at Old Trafford on Monday. Red Devils' manager Ruben Amorim is looking to turn things around after his appointment, but the task, as expected, is not easy as it seemed and Man United are currently sitting 14th with 22 points, while Newcastle are 7th with 29 points. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds



Date : Monday, Dec. 30 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Monday, Dec. 30 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Man United +160; Draw +240; Newcastle +160

Team news

Manchester United: Amorim has to deal with two key absences in the midfield as both Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte are facing a suspension and won't be available for Monday. Striker Marcus Rashford has been ruled out of the squad for the past four consecutive games is unlikely to be recalled by the Portuguese coach.

Possible Man United XI: Onana; Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez; Antony, Casemiro, Mainoo, Dalot; Amad Diallo, Hojlund, Garnacho

Newcastle: Manager Eddie Howe is facing some crucial injuries as goalkeeper Nick Pope and defenders Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles and Emil Krafth are still injured and not available. Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali is ready to start alongside Bruno Guimaraes.

Possible Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Barnes, Isak, Gordon.

Prediction

The home team need to win after some disappointing results but the match against Newcastle won't be an easy one despite the injuries affecting the away side. Pick: Man United 1, Newcastle 1.