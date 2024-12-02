The MLS Cup is set as the Los Angeles Galaxy will host the New York Red Bulls in Carson, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 7 in a match of two of the original MLS franchises. The week of preparation is off to a horrible start for the favorites, however, as LA Galaxy creative star Riqui Puig will miss the game with a torn ACL. With Puig in the middle, the second-seeded Galaxy were able to score an astonishing 16 goals to get here, but without him, there will be huge shoes to fill.

It's the exact opposite route of the Red Bulls who, led by Carlos Cornel in net, conceded just two goals during their run to the final. Behind their defense, they've done just enough being physical in matches to defeat anyone in their path despite only playing one home match during their journey.

For the Red Bulls, they haven't even appeared in MLS Cup since 2008 and will have a chance to win it for the first time. It's quite a contrast to the sleeping giants in the Galaxy who have already won a league-record five MLS Cups but have also not appeared in one since 2014.

Let's take a look at what to know ahead of this clash:

How they got here

LA Galaxy: The second-seeded team in the Western Conference, after seeing the top seed slip away on the final day of the regular season, the Galaxy responded with a vengeance pushing aside the Colorado Rapids in the first round where they scored nine goals before following it up with a 6-2 thriller against Minnesota United. The Western Conference final was a tougher test facing the Seattle Sounders and their stout defense but behind a solo goal from Dejan Joveljic, the Galaxy were able to book their place in MLS Cup.

New York Red Bulls: Going on the road in every match but one, the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference were seen as extreme outsiders to make it out of their first-round clash with the Columbus Crew, let alone to make it all the way to MLS Cup. It took a penalty shootout victory to seal their first-round series against the Crew and since then, they haven't conceded a goal. It's quite an impressive run led by Coronel but it has been a true team effort in defense from Daniel Edelman in midfield to Dylan and Sean Nealis all in front of Coronel to protect him, winning these close matches has taken grit.

Players to watch

Carlos Coronel, GK (NYRB): Defense wins championships and there's no way for a team to stay in a game longer than having a locked in keeper. No one has been more locked in than Coronel. A leader in the Red Bulls' clubhouse, he has led by example, making impressive stops left and right to keep his team in things and it will be quite a stage in MLS Cup to show what he can do.

Defense wins championships and there's no way for a team to stay in a game longer than having a locked in keeper. No one has been more locked in than Coronel. A leader in the Red Bulls' clubhouse, he has led by example, making impressive stops left and right to keep his team in things and it will be quite a stage in MLS Cup to show what he can do. Dejan Joveljic, FWD (LA Galaxy): While there are so many star attackers in this Galaxy attack, Joveljic is the man who is looked to when a goal is needed. In all competitions, he has 20 goals and six assists, taking a step forward in his fourth season with the club. Coming up against a top keeper in the league, he'll need to be at his best.

While there are so many star attackers in this Galaxy attack, Joveljic is the man who is looked to when a goal is needed. In all competitions, he has 20 goals and six assists, taking a step forward in his fourth season with the club. Coming up against a top keeper in the league, he'll need to be at his best. Emile Forsberg, MID (NYRB): Part of the changes in the Red Bulls attack, Foresberg's arrival from RB Leipzig has helped turn around the team's fortunes. With 10 goals and four assists in all competitions, the veteran presence and winning mentality have led the Red Bulls to a critical time in their history.

Key missing piece

Riqui Puig, MID (LA Galaxy): With 13 goals and nine assists during the regular season, Puig was at the center of everything for the Galaxy. Growing into his role in his third season with the club, Puig has taken on more responsibility as the central creator in a talented attack lifting them to new heights. Without him, where will that creativity come from?

How to watch and odds

