Brazil international Neymar is reportedly working on a deal to rejoin Santos, returning to his boyhood club more than a decade after his multimillion-dollar transfer to Barcelona. Though a deal is not final yet, Neymar is attempting to terminate his current contract with Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal and join Santos on a six-month deal, per Globo. Though Al Hilal seem willing to part with the star, opting not to register him for the second half of the season, the parties still need to come to a financial agreement before he leaves. Neymar's current deal would see him earn $65 million in wages before it expires in the summer, a figure the 32-year-old would still like to receive.

Santos reportedly already have an agreement with Neymar once he terminates his contract with the Saudi side, acting quickly after Al Hilal manager Jorge Jesus said last week that Neymar would not be part of the club's plans for the rest of the season. Within 24 hours, they created a video narrated by an AI-generated Pele, the former Santos and Brazil star who died in 2022, to convince Neymar and his representatives on a return. The video allegedly brought Neymar Santos Sr., the player's father and agent, to tears.

This marks a dramatic conclusion to Neymar's time in Saudi Arabia, which began in the summer of 2023 when Al Hilal paid a transfer fee upwards of $200 million to Paris Saint-Germain for his services. He was the headlining act of a large push from Sadi clubs and the Public Investment Fund, the gulf nation's sovereign wealth fund, to land Europe-based talent and increase the spotlight on their domestic league. Neymar's spell with Al Hilal, though, was plagued by injury and rumors that he wanted out, which intensified this winter between interest from Santos and MLS.

The Chicago Fire were one of three clubs reportedly exploring the idea of bringing Neymar to North America, though the player was not necessarily interested in joining any of the teams interested. He would have considered a move to Inter Miami, per ESPN, and he had the sign-off of his former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez, but another ex-teammate and current Miami head coach Javier Mascherano said it would be unlikely considering the roster rules.

Neymar was a product of Santos' academy and made his debut in 2009 at the age of 17. He scored 136 goals in 225 games as he made a name for himself as one of the best players of his generation, eventually landing a transfer to Barcelona in May 2013.