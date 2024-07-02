Romania will face the Netherlands on Tuesday in Munich for the last matchday of the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16. After winning the opener against Poland, the side coached by Ronald Koeman drew against France before losing to Austria and qualifying as one of the best third-place teams in the group phase. Edward Iordănescu's team were one of the surprises of the first phase and ended up winning the group despite having four points, same as Belgium, Slovakia and Ukraine. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, July 2 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Tuesday, July 2 | 12 p.m. ET Location: Munich Football Arena -- Munich, Germany



Munich Football Arena -- Munich, TV: FS1 | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

FS1 | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Romania +700; Draw +380; Netherlands -260

Team news

Romania: Edward Iordănescu's team will have to deal with the absence of Nicusor Bancu, who is suspended and will miss the game against the Netherlands on Tuesday. Bancu will likely be replaced by Vasile Mogos in his role.

Possible Romania XI: Nita; Mogos, Dragusin, Burca, Ratiu; R. Marin, S. Marin, Stanciu; Hagi, Dragus, Coman.

Netherlands: There are no major doubts for Ronald Koeman, as all the players on the roster are fit and there are no suspensions in his team. Xavi Simons is expected to take the lead of the attacking line alongside Liverpool's Cody Gakpo and Memphis Depay.

Possible Netherlands XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Reijnders, Schouten; Frimpong, Simons, Gakpo; Depay.

Round of 16

All times Eastern

Saturday, June 29

Switzerland 0, Italy 2

Germany 2, Denmark 0



Sunday, June 30

England 2, Slovakia 1 (AET)

Spain 4, Georgia 1



Monday, July 1

France 1, Belgium 0

Portugal 3, Slovenia 0 (Portugal win on PKs, 3-0)



Tuesday, July 2

Romania vs. Netherlands, 12 p.m. on FS1

Austria vs. Turkiye, 3 p.m. on Fox

Prediction

It probably won't be an easy one for Koeman's team, but they are the favorites and should make it against Romania. Pick: Netherlands 2, Romania 1.