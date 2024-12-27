With 2024 coming to a close and 2025 about to bring fresh hope for soccer supporters and players alike, there are a number of interesting storylines to keep an eye on these next 12 months. From Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Arabian adventures to the struggle for dominance at Real Madrid featuring at least Kylian Mbappe and Vincius Junior, there is no shortage of potential for explosive soccer action in a year which will also feature the first look at a redesigned FIFA Club World Cup.

We take a look at 10 players worth keeping an eye on.

Honorable mentions: Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Neymar

Few stories in the world of soccer in 2025 will be as intriguing as the France international's attempts to relaunch his professional career. Now 31 and without a club since leaving Juventus, it is not just a question of where the Frenchman decides to resume playing, but whether he can return to anything remotely resembling his best. Les Bleus are a key part of Pogba's story so far but the ex-Manchester United man will have to be performing at a respectable level if he is to be part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup plans for France.

Former Red Devils teammate Marcus Rashford also looks likely to require a rebirth away from Old Trafford with United's recovery under Ruben Amorim looking every bit as tricky as was expected when the Portuguese tactician arrived. The England international has already been publicly hinting that his exit is a question of when and not if, so that could come about as early as January and could be a key move in terms of cleansing what has clearly become an extremely toxic environment on the red half of Manchester.

Another player whose career needs the kiss of life is Neymar who has barely kicked a ball in the past few years, yet still remains one of the biggest names in soccer -- on the rare occasion that he makes it onto the field. Few players are capable of bringing as much joy as the Brazilian, but it has been a long time since he appeared to be enjoying his soccer. The next year could be sink or swim in terms of whether or not he is even an active player come this time next year with a 2026 World Cup on the horizon, partly in the U.S. which has been mooted as a possible next destination.

10. Jonathan David and Alphonso Davies

Canadian soccer's star pair approach 2025 in a curiously similar position with both 24-year-olds performing well at club level to the extent that both are wanted by some of Europe's top clubs as they enter the final six months of their respective contracts. David has an extension offer from Lille OSC while Davies is still the subject of sustained effort from Bayern Munich to keep him at Allianz Arena. Where the two Canada Men's National Team staples are come this summer will be extremely interesting indeed.

9. Cristiano Ronaldo

It is about to be two years since the Portuguese superstar embarked upon his Saudi Arabian quest and although a lot of money has been spent building up the Al-Nassr team around him, the 39-year-old does not have any major silverware to show for his time developing the Saudi Pro League. Time is running out, despite some flourishes of late career form from the former Real Madrid and Juventus superstar and another 12 months like the previous 24 would leave Ronaldo's time in Saudi Arabia looking increasingly likely to end as an on-field failure.

8. Florian Wirtz

The Bayer Leverkusen and Germany star is expected to leave this summer and possibly move away from the Bundesliga when Xabi Alonso also possibly moves on. Whether or not the 21-year-old follows the Spaniard to his next destination remains to be seen, but there will be no shortage of suitors for Wirtz's signature at what could be the biggest price-tag of any business done over the coming 12 months.

7. Christian Pulisic

The U.S. Men's National Team captain and Milan star has been superb for the Rossoneri since his 2023 arrival and this summer will mark two years in Italy as one of the stars of Serie A. How the second half of the 26-year-old's season goes could influence not only his Milan team's fortunes as they struggle to even be in European contention, but it could also open up avenues in terms of his potential future should the American-owned Italian giants fall out of continental action for next season.

6. Lamine Yamal

The bar was set extremely high in 2024 with UEFA Euro success with Spain as well as a stunning breakthrough with Barcelona at club level. Still only 17, and already one of the hottest stars in world soccer, the next 12 months could bring even greater triumphs with the Catalan giants competing for La Liga and UEFA Champions League glory. Yamal's contract situation is also the subject of intense debate, so do not rule out transfer-related intrigue too with the summer marking the start of the final 12 months of his current deal -- assuming that an extension is not agreed upon before then.

5. Lionel Messi

Like former Ballon d'Or rival Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, the legendary Argentina international is seeking to write one last golden chapter in his career before bowing out. Although Messi has contributed towards Inter Miami's first meaningful success ever with the Leagues Cup as well as a record-setting Supporters' Shield in Major League Soccer, there has been no MLS Cup for the 37-year-old just yet, despite 2024 having looked a good bet for that. Can 2025 finally deliver with Javier Mascherano now in charge of the Herons? It is one of the main storylines to keep an eye on this next year.

4. Bukayo Saka

The Arsenal and England star will begin 2025 injured and likely miss at least a few weeks of action before making his return. How quickly he can get back on the field and pick up where he left off and compete to be one of the most influential players this English Premier League season could be decisive for the Gunners' fortunes in the EPL title race but also their UCL chances.

3. Erling Haaland

The second half of 2024 has been miserable for Manchester City and particularly their star goal scorer who has been starved of the usual feast of opportunities that he has become accustomed to. In arguably the most barren run of his career so far, the Norway international rediscovering his scoring touch not only impacts his 2025 but also City's, as Pep Guardiola's men are currently so far off the pace that even the 24-year-old's goals might not be enough to turn their dire situation around.

2. Mohamed Salah

Liverpool have enjoyed arguably the strongest start to the season of any European club as they lead the way in the Premier League as well as the Champions League. The Egypt international has been in stunning form which has helped the Reds to a superb start under Arne Slot and Salah's contract is currently a hot topic with an offer on the table although not yet tied up as the 32-year-old enters the final six months of his current deal. Will he stay at Anfield or end up as an extremely high profile free agent? That is one of the biggest questions coming into 2025.

1. Kylian Mbappe and Vini Jr.

Real Madrid have struggled to dominate in the way that they were expected to when they added the French superstar to their ranks last summer. Mbappe's start to life in Spain but also his status with France have been difficult as well as a host of off-field issues so 2025 is certainly all about getting back to top form for the ex-Paris Saint-Germain man. Teammate Vini Jr. is also dealing with the disappointment of missing out on the 2024 Ballon d'Or which will likely motivate him further this next year which prompts the main question: will Mbappe and Vini succeed together at Santiago Bernabeu -- with a bit of help from Jude Bellingham -- or is 2025 the year that Los Blancos are forced to choose between the two major star names?