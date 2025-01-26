The UEFA Champions League returns on Wednesday with Matchday 8, which could very well be the most hectic, chaotic day in terms of results that the sport has ever seen. All 36 teams will be in action as 18 games will take place simultaneously at 3 p.m. ET with so much left to be decided. But what do Arsenal need on Wednesday to reach their goals?

Arsenal

Table position: 3rd

Points: 16

Matchday eight opponent: Girona

What's needed: With 16 points secured, the Gunners can secure a place in the top eight without a victory but at least earning a draw will ensure that they secure a place directly in the last 16. Despite only allowing two goals in UCL play, Arsenal have managed to lose one match and draw another, otherwise they'd also be in the running for the top spot. That won't matter when it's all said and done considering that Mikel Arteta has at least accomplished the goal of leading his team as high as possible up the table even without Bukayo Saka. The knockouts will be where it gets real, but all you've got to do is get there to have a chance.

Matchday 8 TV schedule

All times Eastern

Champions League standings

Key: Positions 1-8 qualify for round of 16 while positions 9-24 qualify for knockout phase playoffs and positions 25-36 are eliminated.