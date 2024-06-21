Today marks one week since UEFA Euro 2024 got underway and we now have Copa America added to the mix after world champions Argentina kicked off their continental title defense with a 2-0 win over Canada in Atlanta. Big games are coming thick and fast. I'm Jonathan Johnson bringing you up to speed this Friday.

All times U.S./Eastern



Friday, June 21

🇪🇺 Euro 2024: Netherlands vs. France, 3 p.m. ➡️ FOX

🇺🇸 USL: Hartford Athletic vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies, 7:30 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🏆 Copa America: Peru vs. Chile, 8 p.m. ➡️ FS1

Saturday, June 22

🇪🇺 Euro 2024: Turkey vs. Portugal, 12 p.m. ➡️ FOX

🇪🇺 Euro 2024: Belgium vs. Romania, 3 p.m. ➡️ FOX

🇺🇸 MLS: Ecuador vs. Venezuela, 7:30 p.m. ➡️ MLS Season Pass

🇲🇽 Copa America: Mexico vs. Jamaica, 9 p.m. ➡️ FS1

Sunday, June 23

🇪🇺 Euro 2024: Switzerland vs. Germany, 3 p.m. ➡️ FOX

🇺🇸 NWSL: Portland Thorns vs. Kansas City Current, 4 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇺🇸 Copa America: USMNT vs. Bolivia, 6 p.m. ➡️ FOX

⚽ The Forward Line

💯 USMNT enter Copa America

Getty Images

The USMNT enters the Copa America fray on Sunday at AT&T Stadium with a Group C matchup against Bolivia as part of a bumper weekend of UEFA Euro 2024 action followed by CONMEBOL and CONCACAF sides doing battle in the U.S. On paper, this one should be a smooth entry into the tournament on home soil, but Gregg Berhalter's men were caught cold by Colombia recently, which suggested difficulties to come against South American teams. It is absolutely critical for this American outfit to start strongly in Texas as failure to do so could end hopes of top spot in Group C before facing favorites Uruguay who are second only to titleholders Argentina in Chuck Booth's Copa America power rankings.

Booth on USMNT hopes: "Christian Pulisic is back where he made his tournament debut for the United States in Copa America 2016 with high expectations. The USMNT have had highs and lows in qualifying for this tournament but they are still among the top contenders to make it to the quarterfinals. With a tough draw, their run may end there though."

"Christian Pulisic is back where he made his tournament debut for the United States in Copa America 2016 with high expectations. The USMNT have had highs and lows in qualifying for this tournament but they are still among the top contenders to make it to the quarterfinals. With a tough draw, their run may end there though." Booth on Sunday's opponents Bolivia: "Another team in transition, Bolivia don't have a focal point in attack now that their record goal scorer Marcelo Moreno has retired. Just giving a good account of themselves and beginning to establish a platform for the future is the goal."

Although Antonio Carlo Zago's side are in poor form having lost to Mexico, Ecuador and Colombia in preparation for this tournament, La Verde do have pedigree in this competition. The 1963 winners were also runners-up in 1997 and they also made a quarterfinal run in 2015 but the reality is that this is far from being a vintage Bolivian talent pool and three straight group stage exits from 2016-2021 suggests that the USMNT will be heavy favorites. Complacency is not an option for Gregg Berhalter's men as dropped points outside of the Uruguay clash almost certainly sets the U.S. on a quarterfinal collision course with either Brazil or Colombia as Group D winners.

Sponsored by Paramount+

🔗 Midfield Link Play

🇪🇺 Euro 2024 groups nearing decisive games

Getty Images

Over in Europe, this weekend will see the UEFA Euro 2024 group stage entering into the final round of games. Starting on Sunday with Group A, teams will start to fall out of the tournament or be left waiting to see if their third-placed finish was good enough to advance them to the round of 16 with the other sides finishing in the top two of each group. For now, hosts Germany and Spain are the only two sides to have secured six points from a possible six and therefore a spot in the knockout phase.

Netherlands, France, Romania, Slovakia, Turkiye and Portugal could all join those two before Sunday. There are teams who already know that they cannot make sure of their top two position until the final games with Switzerland and England both on four points which could be enough to advance to the round of 16 but equally might drop them into third place. The Three Lions are in that situation after another underwhelming display in a 1-1 draw with Denmark which followed a 1-0 win over Serbia.

James Benge on England: "If you didn't see this game, don't worry, if you've watched much of England at a major tournament during Gareth Southgate's tenure, you've already seen it. A bright start, a nicely constructed early goal and an insistence that what they have they hold. This time the Three Lions clean sheet was sullied, a point that keeps them top of Group C likely to do little to quell the grumbles over how this galaxy of stars has been arranged. As had been the case against Serbia, nothing quite clicked for anywhere near as long as England might like it to. In the one instance where a few players were on the same wavelength, they scored.



"The pitch in Frankfurt was hardly conducive to free-flowing football but the game was there for England to control. Instead they did just what they had done against Serbia, dropping deep to defend their own penalty area for the next 72 minutes. They do that as well as any international side, it's just not a particularly shrewd tactic when you are one shot away from a problem. England never roused themselves from that setback. Group C may still be theirs to win but there is work to do for England to convince a skeptical public back home that they are on a tournament-winning trajectory."

There are big nations who will be in worse situations than England come the final games, such as Belgium, who need to beat a surprisingly strong Romania on Saturday in order to avoid a potentially premature exit in Group E and even three points from two games does not guarantee anything for the Red Devils -- even if that group could be fully balanced with three points apiece if Ukraine also win. One of Turkiye or Portugal could also lose out when they two meet in Group F on Saturday with a draw meaning that both could be on four points along with the Swiss and the English.

🔗 Top Stories

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Southgate's Alexander-Arnold experiment: The Liverpool man is struggling in England's midfield and it is harming the Three Lions' Euro chances.

🇪🇸 Spain 1-0 Italy: Riccardo Calafiori's own goal sends 100% La Roja into the Euro round of 16 with two wins from two in Group B.

🇦🇷 Argentina 2-0 Canada: Lionel Messi's Albiceleste open Copa America title defense with unconvincing win over Jesse Marsch's side.

👀 Copa America talent watch: Real Madrid-bound Brazilian Endrick and Ecuador's Kendry Paez top the list of young stars to watch in the U.S. this summer.

🇲🇽 El Tri's Copa America: Why Mexican international soccer is at such a low ebb this summer despite a favorable group draw vs. Jamaica, Venezuela and Ecuador.

