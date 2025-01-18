On their remarkable run from New Year's Day 2014 to the final day of the season, there was just one opponent who managed to beat Arsenal in the Premier League. In doing so Aston Villa effectively derailed Mikel Arteta's title bid, they may well find they have to pay the price for that when they return to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The Gunners secured a morale raising but draining win over Tottenham in midweek, slowing any fears of a slide that might have been building after their exit from the FA Cup and defeat in the first leg of the EFL Cup semifinal. Villa also won on Wednesday, Ollie Watkins' second half strike earning Unai Emery's side a third win on the bounce. The former Arsenal boss is sure to get a mixed reception when he brings Villa to north London, will he be able to spoil the day like he did a year ago?

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, January 18 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18 | 12:30 p.m. ET Location: Emirates Stadium -- London

Emirates Stadium -- London TV: NBC | Live stream: fuboTV

NBC | fuboTV Odds: Arsenal -188; Draw +320; Aston Villa +500

Team news

Arsenal: Arteta was customarily evasive over the fitness status of his squad confirming only that there were "a few decisions to make this afternoon with the medical staff to understand whether they are in the best condition for this game or the next one." Among those is likely to be Riccardo Calafiori, who has been unavailable for the last two matches due to a muscle issue. Could William Saliba be another? The Frenchman appeared to be suffering with a hamstring issue in the closing stages of the Spurs' win; his absence would put further strain on a defense without long term absentees Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Arteta said: "If you want to be fighting for the top trophies with the top teams for 11 months like we've been doing the last two-and-a-half years now, you have to enjoy those kind of moments, circumstances or challenges and the pressure that comes with it because it's the beauty of it. We are playing to win and that's exactly where we want to be."

Possible Arsenal XI: Raya; Partey, Timber, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Rice, Odegaard, Merino; Martinelli, Havertz, Trossard

Aston Villa: Don't expect much in the way of tweaks from the XI that beat Everton even as Emery's options have been swelled by the arrival of Donyell Malen, a graduate of Arsenal's academy, and Jhon Duran avoiding further suspension after accepting an improper conduct charge from the FA. John McGinn, Ross Barkley, Pau Torres and Diego Costa remain unavailable for Villa.

The absence of the latter two means a heavy load for Tyrone Mings, only just recovering his match sharpness after returning from a major knee injury. Emery is reluctant to overplay the defender but acutely aware of his qualities. "Fantastic," he said of Mings. "How he is progressively helping the team, his attitude and commitment to the club. Last year and at the beginning of this season, he was not feeling 100%. When he came in for Pau Torres, it was his moment and now he is helping the team."

Possible Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Kamara, Onana; Bailey, Tielemans, Rogers; Watkins

Prediction

Arsenal have been in fine form but recent games have taken a heavy toll on Arteta's side. This might be one tough opponent too many. PICK: Arsenal 1, Aston Villa 2