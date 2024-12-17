A piece of silverware that has long eluded both of these sides glitters in the distance as Arsenal prepare to welcome Crystal Palace to the Emirates Stadium for Wednesday's EFL Cup quarterfinal. The Eagles have never so much as reached the final of this competition -- this is their first berth in the last eight since 2002-03 -- while plenty of Arsenal fans will never have seen their side lift a trophy they last won in 1993.

The Gunners will be looking to return to winning ways after back to back draws in the Premier League and will know they face a tricky test from Oliver Glasner's side. Though the table may not make for great reading in south London but with just one defeat since October 27 this is a team rounding into some form. As they push away from the relegation zone, maybe the time is right for a cup run.

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 18 | Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Dec. 18 | 2:30 p.m. ET Location: Emirates Stadium -- London

Emirates Stadium -- London Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Arsenal -225; Draw +340; Crystal Palace +650

Team news

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta was customarily curt in addressing the latest comings and goings around his squad, but did confirm that Oleksandr Zinchenko and Riccardo Calafiori have not recovered from their respective injuries in time to feature. That opens the door to Myles Lewis-Skelly prolonging his run at left back, but on the opposite flank is it time for Jurrien Timber, who has featured in every game since the international break, to get a rest?

There might also be questions over the availability of new father Martin Odegaard, substituted off in the draw with Everton, particularly as Declan Rice is available. "We have managed the squad in the best possible way to make sure everybody is fit and available, feels part of it and is ready when the team needs them," said Arteta. "If we have to make changes, I'm sure that the boys who come in will have that and others will have to play as well because of the numbers."

Possible Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Nwaneri, Rice, Merino; Saka, Jesus, Trossard

Crystal Palace: It could be an unchanged XI for Glasner, who has received welcome news regarding the fitness of key forwards Jean-Philippe Mateta and Eberechi Eze, both of whom came off an hour into Palace's 3-1 win at Brighton on Sunday. "JP [Mateta] is OK," said the manager. "We will take the final decision tomorrow with Eze, but it looks quite good." That leaves Adam Wharton still absent for the next few weeks while Daniel Munoz is expected to miss out with suspension. Eddie Nketiah will also hope to feature on his return to the Emirates Stadium.

"It's the quarterfinal of a cup competition," said Glasner of his team selection. "Every single game we call up the fittest team and tomorrow will be the same. If somebody is tired, they will get a break to rest."

Possible Palace XI: Henderson; Lacroix, Guehi, Chalobah; Clyne, Hughes, Lerma, Mitchell; Sarr, Mateta, Eze

Prediction

Arsenal have been playing well enough to get the results in the last few games. Victory should come this time around. PICK: Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 0