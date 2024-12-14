Chelsea will host Brentford in London for what is expected to be a key game for the title race, also considering Saturday's results. Enzo Maresca's team has a big chance to close the gap with the top of the table, while the visitors are currently sitting 10th but only one point from the European spots. Here's what you need to know as Chelsea look to take advantage of Liverpool and Arsenal drawing on Saturday.

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Dec. 15 | Time : 2 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Dec. 15 | : 2 p.m. ET Location : Stanford Bridge -- London, England

: Stanford Bridge -- London, England Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Chelsea -350; Draw +450; Brentford +700

Storylines

Chelsea: Winger Noni Madueke is expected to start as Pedro Neto won't be available on Sunday due to the suspension after he received a yellow card last weekend against Tottenham while winger Mykhaylo Mudryk is expected to be back in the squad.

Chelsea possible XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Badiashile, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Enzo; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson.

Brentford: The visitors manager, Thomas Frank, said that Chelsea "are maybe even more in-form than Liverpool, even though they are top of the league. They are playing incredible football and are well-coached. [Enzo] Maresca has done a top job so far with his coaching staff and they look extremely dangerous." They pose quite a threat in a match where the visitors must focus on defense first.

Brentford possible XI: Flekken; Roerslev, Collins, Pinnock, Van den Berg; Norgaard, Janelt; Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Lewis-Potter; Wissa.

Prediction

Chelsea are coming from a six-game winning streak. It won't be easy against this side, but they are expected to win again. Pick: Chelsea 2, Brentford 1.