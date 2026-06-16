2026 UFC event schedule: Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2, Manel Kape vs. Kyoji Horiguchi on tap

There's no rest for the wicked. Mixed martial arts' top promotion gets right back to work after the spectacle that was UFC Freedom 250. The promotion returns home to Las Vegas for a pivotal flyweight clash featuring Kyoji Horiguchi and Manel Kape.

Horiguchi's second stint has been a joy to watch. He was one of the best flyweights on the planet when he left the UFC in 2017. Not much has changed nearly 10 years later. Horiguchi, who went on to win titles in Bellator and Rizin, could earn a title shot with a win -- his first since unsuccessfully challenging Demetrious Johnson in 2015. Standing in his way is Kape (No. 2), a mean and powerful flyweight who has long been on the cusp of his own title shot.

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UFC is delivering two spectacles less than one month apart. UFC Freedom 250 is in the past, but Conor McGregor's return is right around the corner. McGregor returns nearly five years to the day of his last fight, in which he suffered a terrible leg injury against Dustin Poirier. "The Notorious" one welcomes a familiar foe seeking revenge. Former featherweight and BMF champion Max Holloway can erase an early loss to McGregor more than a decade later. UFC 329, the anchor for this year's International Fight Week, takes place on July 11 with Paddy Pimblett vs. Benoit Saint Denis as the co-main event.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2026. Be sure to check back on this page for more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule