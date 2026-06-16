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2026 UFC event schedule: Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2, Manel Kape vs. Kyoji Horiguchi on tap

Check out a complete list of UFC pay-per-view and Fight Night events scheduled for 2026

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There's no rest for the wicked. Mixed martial arts' top promotion gets right back to work after the spectacle that was UFC Freedom 250. The promotion returns home to Las Vegas for a pivotal flyweight clash featuring Kyoji Horiguchi and Manel Kape.

Horiguchi's second stint has been a joy to watch. He was one of the best flyweights on the planet when he left the UFC in 2017. Not much has changed nearly 10 years later. Horiguchi, who went on to win titles in Bellator and Rizin, could earn a title shot with a win -- his first since unsuccessfully challenging Demetrious Johnson in 2015. Standing in his way is Kape (No. 2), a mean and powerful flyweight who has long been on the cusp of his own title shot.

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UFC is delivering two spectacles less than one month apart. UFC Freedom 250 is in the past, but Conor McGregor's return is right around the corner. McGregor returns nearly five years to the day of his last fight, in which he suffered a terrible leg injury against Dustin Poirier. "The Notorious" one welcomes a familiar foe seeking revenge. Former featherweight and BMF champion Max Holloway can erase an early loss to McGregor more than a decade later. UFC 329, the anchor for this year's International Fight Week, takes place on July 11 with Paddy Pimblett vs. Benoit Saint Denis as the co-main event.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2026. Be sure to check back on this page for more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule

EventDateMain eventWeight classLocationTV
UFC Fight NightJune 20Manel Kape vs. Kyoji HoriguchiFlyweightLas VegasParamount+
UFC Fight Night June 27Rafael Fiziev vs. Manuel TorresLightweightBaku, Azerbaijan Paramount+
UFC 329
July 11Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2WelterweightLas VegasParamount+
UFC Fight NightJuly 18TBATBAOklahoma CityParamount+
UFC Fight NightJuly 25Magomed Ankalaev vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.Light heavyweightAbu Dhabi, U.A.E.Paramount+
UFC Fight NightAug. 1Uros Medic vs. Daniel RodriguezWelterweightBelgrade, SerbiaParamount+
UFC 330Aug. 15TBATBAPhiladelphiaParamount+
UFC Fight NightSept. 5TBATBAParisParamount+
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