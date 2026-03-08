Since the announcement UFC was intending to hold an event on the White House South Lawn, Jon Jones' name had been floated as a potential main eventer. The full card for what is being titled "UFC Freedom 250" was announced during Saturday's UFC 326 broadcast and Jones' name was nowhere to be found.

Much of the speculation surrounding Jones' potential inclusion was a result of Jones repeatedly declaring his desire to participate on the card. Jones retired in mid-2025, vacating the heavyweight championship in the process. He almost immediately reversed course as momentum built toward an event at the White House.

UFC CEO Dana White repeatedly stated that Jones would not be considered for the White House card, but speculation never died down that UFC would reverse course to have arguably the greatest fighter in promotional history headline the event, especially as a dominant American fighter.

"Never, ever, ever, which I told you guys a hundred thousand times, was Jon Jones ever even remotely in my mind to fight at the White House," White said at the UFC 326 post-fight press conference. "Some guy with Meta Glasses filmed him talking about his hips -- that his hips are so bad. And I don't know if you guys saw that flag football game where he can barely run. Jon Jones retired because of his hips. He's got arthritis in his hips. Apparently, doctors say he should have a hip replacement."

Part of the reason White was hesitant to include Jones in any planning for such a historic card was a lack of "trust" in Jones, who has had multiple issues of complex negotiations for UFC fights, failed drug tests and various legal troubles.

White did somewhat reverse course during the press conference, saying that there may have been some discussions around Jones taking part in the event, but that there was never a chance of a Jones fight on the White House lawn materializing.

"Forgot that, on top of all the other reasons that I wouldn't, the Jon Jones thing is bulls---," White said. "I'm not saying they weren't talking to Jon Jones and that Jon Jones wasn't interested in the fight. What was even crazier is Jon Jones came out and was like, 'I'm in negotiations right now for the White House fight,' an hour after I had already sent a text to his lawyer saying, 'Never gonna happen, ever.'"

Jones responded to White's comments in a now-deleted series of posts on X.

"So all of this negotiating was complete bullshit, is that what you want me to agree to publicly?" Jones wrote. "Make this make sense. If I'm supposed to publicly agree that our negotiations were a lie, we have a problem. I'll be the fall guy. Sure. If I would prove him wrong, would I be wrong? Or would a bigger man be remaining silent?"

UFC had no official comment on Jones' comments.