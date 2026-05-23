UFC Freedom 250: Fight card, odds, date and latest renderings for historic event at the White House

UFC has set the stage for an unparalleled extravaganza. The mixed martial arts leader will host a fight card from the White House this summer, officially titled "Freedom Fight 250." Fans have been theorizing for months what the historic event would look like, and now we know.

At UFC 326 in March, the promotion announced a six-fight card for the summer spectacle. Nearly every major name in the sport has expressed interest in fighting at the White House, but not everyone made the cut. UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria will unify titles with interim champion Justin Gaethje in the main event. Alex Pereira will seek a third weight class title, albeit an interim one, when he faces Ciryl Gane in his heavyweight debut. The card will also feature one more former UFC champion.

Take a look below at everything you need to know about the upcoming UFC White House card.

Freedom 250 fight card at the White House

UFC initially announced six fights for the event. Most notably, a lightweight unification bout sits atop the card as Topuria takes on interim titleholder Gaethje. Plus, Pereira moves up to a third weight class in pursuit of more greatness when he takes on Gane for the interim heavyweight title.

Unexpectedly, the UFC added a seventh fight to the card. Moments after Josh Hokit beat Curtis Blaydes in an all-time memorable heavyweight brawl at UFC 327 in April, the promotion revealed that Hokit would fight Derrick Lewis at the White House. White said President Trump personally requested Lewis on the card.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Ilia Topuria (c) -750 vs. Justin Gaethje (ic) +525, lightweight championship

Alex Pereira -110 vs. Ciryl Gane -110, interim heavyweight championship

Sean O'Malley -395 vs. Aiemann Zahabi +310, bantamweights

Mauricio Ruffy -600 vs. Michael Chandler +440, lightweights

Bo Nickal -310 vs. Kyle Daukaus +250, middleweights

Josh Hokit -340 vs. Derrick Lewis +270, heavyweights

Diego Lopes -185 vs. Steve Garcia +154, featherweights

Since the White House sits on federal land, no state athletic commission has jurisdiction over the event. Without a regulatory body, the fight results cannot impact the athletes' professional records. UFC remedied this by inviting the Association of Boxing Commissions to serve as regulatory advisors. All six fights will move forward as officially licensed and sanctioned contests.

"As the event is being held on federal property, there is no requirement for the UFC to select a state athletic commission to oversee the event," Association of Boxing Commissions president Timothy Shipman wrote in a press release. "The UFC expresses its commitment to ensuring that this event is among the most thoroughly regulated in the history of the sport and has requested that the ABC serve as an independent third party to assist in assembling the most qualified group of judges, referees and inspectors in the world.

"The UFC has further confirmed that it will abide by all applicable regulatory requirements in support of this event, including all required medical examinations, pre-bout and post-bout physicals, and athlete safety protocols. All bouts on this card are officially licensed and sanctioned contests."

When will the UFC White House card take place?

The card is tentatively scheduled for June 14, coinciding with President Trump's 80th birthday. The President originally pitched the card for Independence Day before it moved to June. UFC has not confirmed a start time. Currently, main cards for numbered events begin at 9 p.m. ET, while most Fight Nights stateside start at 8 p.m. ET.

What will the event look like?

The Octagon will be erected on the South Lawn. White expects fewer than 5,000 spectators to attend, citing security concerns. In February, Ari Emmanuel, CEO of TKO Group Holdings, UFC's parent company, estimated 3,000 to 4,000 spectators on the South Lawn.

"We have this video rendering of what this looks like," White explained. "We literally have the trees in the South Lawn, so we'll know exactly where the sun is until it sets. All the logistics are done."

White proposed setting up large screens at nearby The Ellipse Park, which can accommodate up to 85,000 fans. The promotion will soon announce how fans can acquire free tickets to watch from the park.

"There's a park that's right there," White said on March 12. "We're gonna be ticketing 85,000 people in the Ellipse, and the tickets are free. We'll announce how we're gonna be giving them away soon, but you should plan on going to Washington, D.C., for this event."

On May 23, UFC released its latest renderings of what the setup will look like on the South Lawn.

UFC

There will be arches over the top of the Octagon to hold the lighting and video boards. Seating is clearly limited, but an intimate setting is expected.

UFC also released a new rendering of what the Ellipse set up could look like.

UFC

The massive park will have plenty of fan activation set ups, including concerts and an Octagon.

What events will take place that week?

UFC has numerous events slated for its Freedom 250 card. The festivities begin June 12 with a press conference at the Lincoln Memorial. Every fighter from the card will attend.

June 13 marks the start of a two-day "Fan Fest," which will take place at The Ellipse. The event will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET each day. The ceremonial weigh-ins will take place after Saturday's fan activation, followed by a concert headlined by Zac Brown Band.

The Fan Fest will resume on Sunday, before the UFC Freedom 250 watch party begins at 8 p.m. at The Ellipse.