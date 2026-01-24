UFC fighters now have an increased incentive to go all out to put on exciting performances and look to secure finishes in the Octagon. UFC president and CEO Dana White has announced that, beginning with Saturday's UFC 324 card in Las Vegas, the promotion has restructured post-fight bonuses.

Outside of special circumstances, the recent bonus structure has included $50,000 bonuses for two fighters who earn Performance of the Night, as well as $50,000 bonuses for the two fighters awarded Fight of the Night.

White confirmed that those bonuses are now increasing to $100,000, doubling the total amount handed out for those four awards. In addition, any fighter who scores a knockout or submission will be awarded a $25,000 bonus.

Previous increases in bonuses have come as one-off situations, such as UFC 300, where fighters earned $300,000 for Performance and Fight of the Night awards.

UFC 324 is loaded with fighters who have secured significant bonus money. Some of the leading fighters in bonuses on the card include:

Justin Gaethje -- 14 career bonuses

Paddy Pimblett -- five career bonuses

Sean O'Malley -- nine career bonuses

Song Yadong -- six career bonuses

Derrick Lewis -- eight career bonuses

UFC 324 marks the first UFC event of the new landmark media rights deal between UFC and Paramount Skydance. All events are now available to stream live on Paramount+ with a standard subscription. This ends the pay-per-view model that UFC has held for numbered events since the promotion's inception.

UFC Fight Night events as well as Zuffa Boxing, which held its first event on Friday evening, are also available to stream on Paramount+.