The 2025 WNBA free agency period is moving right along, and big dominoes continue to fall. In recent days, the Connecticut Sun have reportedly agreed to trade Alyssa Thomas to the Phoenix Mercury, while the Atlanta Dream have reportedly agreed to a deal with Brittney Griner and Kelsey Mitchell has re-signed with the Indiana Fever.

Those deals came just days after the Las Vegas Aces, Seattle Storm and Los Angeles Sparks agreed to a blockbuster deal that will send Jewell Loyd and the No. 13 overall pick in the 2025 draft to the Aces, Kelsey Plum, the No. 9 pick and a second-round pick in 2026 to the Sparks and the No. 2 pick, a 2026 first-round pick and Li Yueru to the Storm.

This year's class is once again filled with a number of stars, though most of the biggest names were cored by their teams, including Thomas, Plum and Mitchell, who are all off the board. Another notable outcome from the qualifying offer period is that the Chicago Sky declined to give Chennedy Carter an offer, making her an unrestricted free agent.

Here are the key dates to know for free agency:

Jan. 11-20: Teams can make qualifying offers and "Core" player designations

Teams can make qualifying offers and "Core" player designations Jan. 21: Teams can begin negotiating with free agents, but no deals can be signed

Teams can begin negotiating with free agents, but no deals can be signed Feb. 1: Players can officially sign contracts and offer sheets

Here are the various types of free agents to know:

Unrestricted free agent: Can talk to and sign with any team

Can talk to and sign with any team Restricted free agent: Can talk to and sign with any team, but their previous team has the right to match any offer they receive

Can talk to and sign with any team, but their previous team has the right to match any offer they receive Reserved free agent: Players who hit free agency with fewer than three years of service. Their previous team has exclusive negotiating rights as long as they extend a qualifying offer

Players who hit free agency with fewer than three years of service. Their previous team has exclusive negotiating rights as long as they extend a qualifying offer Suspended -- contract expired: In rare cases, players' contracts will expire while they are suspended. Per the collective bargaining agreement, these players are found to be "withholding services." In practice, these players are treated like reserved free agents, though their previous team does not need to extend a qualifying offer

Ahead of all the action, here is a look at this year's free agent class:

Core players

Player Prior team New team Position Status Kelsey Mitchell Indiana Fever Indiana Fever Guard Signed Kelsey Plum* Las Vegas Aces Los Angeles Sparks Guard Cored Satou Sabally Dallas Wings Forward Cored Breanna Stewart New York Liberty

Forward Cored Alyssa Thomas* Connecticut Sun Phoenix Mercury Forward Cored Gabby Williams Seattle Storm Forward Cored

*Pending trade

Unrestricted free agents

Restricted free agents

Player Prior team New team Position Status DiJonai Carrington Connecticut Sun Guard Qualifying offer extended Dana Evans Chicago Sky Guard Qualifying offer extended Temi Fagbenle Golden State Valkyries Forward Qualifying offer extended Aari McDonald Los Angeles Sparks Guard Qualifying offer extended Michaela Onyenwere Chicago Sky Forward Qualifying offer extended

Reserved players

*Pending trade

Suspended -- contract expired