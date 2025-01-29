The 2025 WNBA free agency period is moving right along, and big dominoes continue to fall. In recent days, the Connecticut Sun have reportedly agreed to trade Alyssa Thomas to the Phoenix Mercury, while the Atlanta Dream have reportedly agreed to a deal with Brittney Griner and Kelsey Mitchell has re-signed with the Indiana Fever.
Those deals came just days after the Las Vegas Aces, Seattle Storm and Los Angeles Sparks agreed to a blockbuster deal that will send Jewell Loyd and the No. 13 overall pick in the 2025 draft to the Aces, Kelsey Plum, the No. 9 pick and a second-round pick in 2026 to the Sparks and the No. 2 pick, a 2026 first-round pick and Li Yueru to the Storm.
This year's class is once again filled with a number of stars, though most of the biggest names were cored by their teams, including Thomas, Plum and Mitchell, who are all off the board. Another notable outcome from the qualifying offer period is that the Chicago Sky declined to give Chennedy Carter an offer, making her an unrestricted free agent.
Here are the key dates to know for free agency:
- Jan. 11-20: Teams can make qualifying offers and "Core" player designations
- Jan. 21: Teams can begin negotiating with free agents, but no deals can be signed
- Feb. 1: Players can officially sign contracts and offer sheets
Here are the various types of free agents to know:
- Unrestricted free agent: Can talk to and sign with any team
- Restricted free agent: Can talk to and sign with any team, but their previous team has the right to match any offer they receive
- Reserved free agent: Players who hit free agency with fewer than three years of service. Their previous team has exclusive negotiating rights as long as they extend a qualifying offer
- Suspended -- contract expired: In rare cases, players' contracts will expire while they are suspended. Per the collective bargaining agreement, these players are found to be "withholding services." In practice, these players are treated like reserved free agents, though their previous team does not need to extend a qualifying offer
Ahead of all the action, here is a look at this year's free agent class:
Core players
|Player
|Prior team
|New team
|Position
|Status
Indiana Fever
Guard
Signed
Kelsey Plum*
Las Vegas Aces
Los Angeles Sparks
Guard
Cored
Dallas Wings
Forward
Cored
|Breanna Stewart
|New York Liberty
|
|Forward
|Cored
|Alyssa Thomas*
|Connecticut Sun
|Phoenix Mercury
|Forward
|Cored
Seattle Storm
Forward
Cored
*Pending trade
Unrestricted free agents
|Player
|Prior team
|New team
|Position
|Status
Morgan Bertsch
Forward
Unsigned
Forward
Unsigned
Forward
Unsigned
Jakia Brown-Turner
Guard
Unsigned
Forward
Unsigned
Emma Cannon
Forward
Unsigned
Chicago Sky
Guard
Unsigned
Jessika Carter
Las Vegas Aces
Center
Unsigned
Center
Unsigned
Las Vegas Aces
Forward
Unsigned
Las Vegas Aces
Guard
Unsigned
Guard
Unsigned
Forward
Unsigned
Elena Delle Donne
Washington Mystics
Forward
Unsigned
Chicago Sky
Guard
Unsigned
Liz Dixon
Forward
Unsigned
Las Vegas Aces
Center
Unsigned
Minnesota Lynx
Guard
Unsigned
Dyaisha Fair
Las Vegas Aces
Guard
Unsigned
Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu
Forward
Unsigned
Kysre Gondrezick
Chicago Sky
Guard
Unsigned
Phoenix Mercury
Atlanta Dream
Center
Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
Chicago Sky
Forward
Unsigned
Las Vegas Acecs
Guard
Unsigned
Destanni Henderson
Atlanta Dream
Guard
Unsigned
Guard
Unsigned
Minnesota Lynx
Forward
Unsigned
Seattle Storm
Forward
Unsigned
Dallas Wings
Forward
Unsigned
Connecticut Sun
Forward
Unsigned
Atlanta Dream
Guard
Unsigned
Li Meng
Washington Mystics
Guard
Unsigned
Connecticut Sun
Guard
Unsigned
Connecticut Sun
Center
Unsigned
Los Angeles Sparks
Guard
Unsigned
Seattle Storm
Forward
Unsigned
Phoenix Mercury
Guard
Unsigned
Atlanta Dream
Forward
Unsigned
Atlanta Dream
Guard
Unsigned
DiDi Richards
Washington Mystics
Guard
Unsigned
Seattle Storm
Center
Unsigned
Los Angeles Sparks
Guard
Unsigned
Taylor Soule
Minnesota Lynx
Guard
Unsigned
Phoenix Mercury
Guard
Unsigned
Chicago Sky
Forward
Unsigned
New York Liberty
Chicago Sky
Guard
Seattle Storm
Guard
Unsigned
Washington Mystics
Guard
Unsigned
Indiana Fever
Guard
Unsigned
Seattle Storm
Guard
Unsigned
Kiana Williams
Seattle Storm
Guard
Unsigned
Restricted free agents
|Player
|Prior team
|New team
|Position
|Status
Connecticut Sun
Guard
Qualifying offer extended
Chicago Sky
Guard
Qualifying offer extended
Golden State Valkyries
Forward
Qualifying offer extended
Los Angeles Sparks
Guard
Qualifying offer extended
Chicago Sky
Forward
Qualifying offer extended
Reserved players
|Player
|Prior team
|New team
|Position
|Status
Phoenix Mercury
Guard
Qualifying offer extended
Connecticut Sun
Forward
Qualifying offer extended
Dallas Wings
Dallas Wings
Guard
Signed training camp contract
Golden State Valkyries
Guard
Qualifying offer extended
Atlanta Dream
Guard
Signed training camp contract
Atlanta Dream
Forward
Qualifying offer extended
New York Liberty
Guard
Qualifying offer extended
Washington Mystics
Forward
Qualifying offer extended
Rebekah Gardner
New York Liberty
Forward
Signed training camp contract
Bernadett Hatar
Washington Mystics
Center
Qualifying offer extended
Phoenix Mercury
Forward
Qualifying offer extended
Marine Johannes
New York Liberty
Guard
Qualifying offer extended
Los Angeles Sparks
Seattle Storm
Center
Qualifying offer extended
Phoenix Mercury
Center
Signed training camp contract
Nikolina Milic
Chicago Sky
Forward
Qualifying offer extended
New York Liberty
New York Liberty
Guard
Signed training camp contract
Washington Mystics
Guard
Qualifying offer extended
Phoenix Mercury
Phoenix Mercury
Guard
Signed training camp contract
Dallas Wings
Dallas Wings
Guard
Signed training camp contract
Golden State Valkyries
Guard
Qualifying offer extended
Golden State Valkyries
Forward
Qualifying offer extended
*Pending trade
Suspended -- contract expired
|Player
|Prior team
|New team
|Position
|Status
Golden State Valkyries
Forward
Unsigned
Han Xu
New York Liberty
Center
Unsigned
Awak Kuier
Dallas Wings
Forward
Unsigned
Jessica Shepard
Minnesota Lynx
Forward
Unsigned
Iliana Rupert
Golden State Valkyries
Center
Unsigned