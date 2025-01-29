WWE lays the groundwork for some of its biggest pay-per-views. Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, WrestleMania 41 and SummerSlam are all slotted into the calendar for 2025.

The Road to WrestleMania 41 is fast approaching. The Royal Rumble is the first stop, where two superstars will punch their ticket to world title matches at WrestleMania. John Cena will compete as part of his 2025 farewell tour. The 16-time world champion is also confirmed for the Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania.

After Royal Rumble, superstars seeking a place at WrestleMania must make a statement at March 1's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in Toronto.

WrestleMania 41 takes place on April 19 and 20 at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. Interestingly, it's not the only two-day event on WWE's 2025 calendar. SummerSlam expands to two nights for the first time in its 38-year history. MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey hosts the historic SummerSlam card.

To ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2025 PPV schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2025 PPV schedule

Date Show Location Feb. 1

WWE Royal Rumble

Indianapolis

March 1

WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto

Toronto

April 19-20

WWE WrestleMania 41

Las Vegas

May 24

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event* TBA

July 12

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event * TBA

Aug. 2-3

WWE SummerSlam

East Rutherford, New Jersey Aug. 31

WWE Clash in Paris

La Defense, Nanterre, France





*Saturday Night's Main Event are primetime television specials.