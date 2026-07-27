2026 Rocket Classic odds, picks: Surprising predictions from golf model that's nailed 17 majors

The PGA Tour continues to head towards the FedEx Cup Playoffs as just two more events remain in the regular-season portion of the PGA schedule. Up next is the 2026 Rocket Classic, which tees off on Thursday from Detroit Golf Club. A few big names such as Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are taking the week off, but it's still a strong 2026 Rocket Classic field headlined by Cameron Young and Xander Schauffele.
Young is the +1200 favorite (risk $100 to win $1,200) in the latest 2026 Rocket Classic odds via FanDuel Sportsbook, following by 3M Open winner Jackson Koivun, Schauffele and Chris Gotteup, all at +2000. Before locking in any 2026 Rocket Classic picks, be sure to see the 2026 Rocket Classic predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.
Now that the 2026 Rocket Classic field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
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2026 Rocket Classic predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the Rocket Classic 2026: Koivun, who is tied for the second-lowest odds in the field after last week's win, barely cracks the top 10 this week. He's a golfer to fade. The 23-year-old PGA rookie out of Auburn shot four rounds of 68 or lower, including a 61 on Saturday to surge past Scheffler and others at the 3M Open. It's been an extremely impressive start overall, but the model isn't comfortable backing him as one of the favorites quite yet considering he also missed the cut at the John Deere Classic a few weeks back. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: The model is high on J.J. Spaun at +3000. Spaun has struggled in the majors, but has been very competitive in the other events. He has four top-10 finishes and ranks 20th in the FedEx Cup Playoff standings. He didn't compete in this event last year, but had two top-10s at it in the prior three years, making him a golfer to target in Rocket Classic best bets this week. See who else to pick here.
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How to make 2026 Rocket Classic picks
The model is also targeting a massive longshot of around +3500 to make a run up the leaderboard. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2026 Rocket Classic, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Rocket Classic odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.
2026 Rocket Classic odds, field
Get full 2026 Rocket Classic picks, best bets and predictions here.
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
Cameron Young +1200
Jackson Koivun +2000
Xander Schauffele +2000
Chris Gotterup +2000
Wyndham Clark +2200
Si Woo Kim +2200
Russell Henley +2500
Patrick Cantlay +2500
Hideki Matsuyama +3000
Ben Griffin +3000
Jake Knapp +3000
J.J. Spaun +3000
Ryan Gerard +3300
Akshay Bhatia +3500
Michael Thorbjornsen +4000
Nicolai Højgaard +4000
Jacob Bridgeman +4500
Harris English +4500
Rickie Fowler +4500
Michael Brennan +5000
Brooks Koepka +5000
Davis Thompson +5000
Keegan Bradley +6000
Jackson Suber +6000
Eric Cole +6000
Marco Penge +6500
Corey Conners +6500
Mac Meissner +7000
Jordan Spieth +7000
Max Greyserman +7000
Aldrich Potgieter +7000
Jordan Smith +7000
Ben Kohles +7000
Seamus Power +8000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +8000
Doug Ghim +8000
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +8000
Ben James +8000
Sungjae Im +8000
Pierceson Coody +8000
Denny McCarthy +8000
Johnny Keefer +8000
Ryo Hisatsune +8000
Nico Echavarria +10000
Samuel Stevens +10000
Michael Kim +10000
Chandler Phillips +10000
Ricky Castillo +10000
Andrew Novak +10000
Jesper Svensson +10000
Harry Hall +10000
Billy Horschel +10000
Beau Hossler +10000
Matt Wallace +10000
Nick Taylor +10000
Kevin Yu +10000
Tony Finau +10000
Emiliano Grillo +10000
Zecheng Dou +12500
Stephan Jaeger +12500
Zach Bauchou +12500
Sudarshan Yellamaraju +12500
William Mouw +12500
Steven Fisk +12500
Taylor Pendrith +12500
Lee Hodges +12500
Lucas Glover +12500
Mackenzie Hughes +12500
Max McGreevy +12500
Chris Kirk +12500
John Parry +12500
Rasmus Højgaard +15000
Richard Hoey +15000
Taylor Moore +15000
Matt McCarty +15000
Kristoffer Ventura +15000
Matti Schmid +15000
Keita Nakajima +15000
William Jennings +15000
Zac Blair +15000
Patrick Fishburn +17500
Neal Shipley +17500
A.J. Ewart +17500
Haotong Li +17500
Thorbjørn Olesen +17500
Kevin Roy +17500
Austin Smotherman +17500
Hayden Springer +17500
Adrien Dumont de Chassart +22500
Garrick Higgo +22500
Chandler Blanchet +25000
Erik van Rooyen +25000
Tom Hoge +25000
Patrick Rodgers +25000
Karl Vilips +25000
Joel Dahmen +25000
Austin Eckroat +25000
Luke Clanton +25000
Mark Hubbard +25000
Andrew Putnam +25000
Chad Ramey +35000
Pontus Nyholm +35000
Davis Chatfield +35000
Cam Davis +35000
Trace Crowe +35000
Justin Lower +35000
Davis Riley +50000
Aaron Wise +50000
Lanto Griffin +50000
Vince Whaley +50000
Adrien Saddier +50000
Nick Dunlap +50000
Matt Kuchar +50000
Takumi Kanaya +50000
David Lipsky +50000
Matthieu Pavon +50000
Brandt Snedeker +75000
Alejandro Tosti +75000
Dylan Wu +75000
Joe Highsmith +75000
Hank Lebioda +75000
John VanDerLaan +75000
Webb Simpson +75000
Kevin Streelman +100000
Stefano Mazzoli +100000
Brendon Todd +100000
Jeffrey Kang +100000
Ryan Ruffels +100000
Brad Dalke +100000
Christo Lamprecht +100000
Brian Campbell +100000
Kensei Hirata +100000
Marcelo Rozo +100000
Patton Kizzire +100000
Joseph Hooks +100000
Adam Svensson +100000
Danny Walker +100000
Adam Schenk +100000
Brice Garnett +100000
Gordon Sargent +100000
Peter Malnati +100000
Rafael Campos +100000
Patrick Wilkes-Krier +100000
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