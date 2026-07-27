2026 Rocket Classic odds, picks: Surprising predictions from golf model that's nailed 17 majors

The PGA Tour continues to head towards the FedEx Cup Playoffs as just two more events remain in the regular-season portion of the PGA schedule. Up next is the 2026 Rocket Classic, which tees off on Thursday from Detroit Golf Club. A few big names such as Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are taking the week off, but it's still a strong 2026 Rocket Classic field headlined by Cameron Young and Xander Schauffele.
Young is the +1000 favorite (risk $100 to win $1,000) in the latest 2026 Rocket Classic odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Schauffele and Chris Gotterup are up next on the PGA odds board at +1800. U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark and 3M Open winner Jackson Koivun join Si Woo Kim at +2000. Before locking in any 2026 Rocket Classic picks, be sure to see the 2026 Rocket Classic predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
Paramount+ Premium is now included with every SportsLine membership! Watch the NFL on CBS, UFC, select PGA events, Champions League and more than 40,000 episodes and movies. Join right here to get both for one low price.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.
Now that the 2026 Rocket Classic field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.
2026 Rocket Classic predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the Rocket Classic 2026: Koivun, who is tied for the third-lowest odds in the field after last week's win, barely cracks the top 10 this week. He's a golfer to fade. The 23-year-old PGA rookie out of Auburn shot four rounds of 68 or lower, including a 61 on Saturday to surge past Scheffler and others at the 3M Open. It's been an extremely impressive start overall, but the model isn't comfortable backing him as one of the favorites quite yet considering he also missed the cut at the John Deere Classic a few weeks back. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: The model is high on J.J. Spaun at +3300. Spaun has struggled in the majors, but has been very competitive in the other events. He has four top-10 finishes and ranks 20th in the FedEx Cup Playoff standings. He didn't compete in this event last year, but had two top-10s at it in the prior three years, making him a golfer to target in Rocket Classic best bets this week. See who else to pick here.
New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.
How to make 2026 Rocket Classic picks
The model is also targeting a massive longshot of around +3500 to make a run up the leaderboard. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2026 Rocket Classic, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Rocket Classic odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.
2026 Rocket Classic odds, field
Get full 2026 Rocket Classic picks, best bets and predictions here.
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
Cameron Young +1000
Xander Schauffele +1800
Chris Gotterup +1800
Wyndham Clark +2000
Jackson Koivun +2000
Si Woo Kim +2000
Patrick Cantlay +2200
Russell Henley +2500
Hideki Matsuyama +3000
Ben Griffin +3000
Jake Knapp +3300
J.J. Spaun +3300
Ryan Gerard +3500
Harris English +3500
Akshay Bhatia +3500
Michael Thorbjornsen +4000
Nicolai Højgaard +4000
Michael Brennan +4500
Jacob Bridgeman +4500
Brooks Koepka +4500
Rickie Fowler +4500
Keegan Bradley +5500
Marco Penge +6000
Davis Thompson +6000
Jordan Spieth +6500
Eric Cole +6500
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +7000
Corey Conners +7000
Pierceson Coody +7000
Denny McCarthy +7000
Ryo Hisatsune +7000
Ben Kohles +7000
Seamus Power +8000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +8000
Doug Ghim +8000
Michael Kim +8000
Max Greyserman +8000
Jackson Suber +8000
Ben James +8000
Matt Wallace +8000
Jordan Smith +8000
Johnny Keefer +8000
Jason Day +10000
Nico Echavarria +10000
Sudarshan Yellamaraju +10000
Samuel Stevens +10000
Mac Meissner +10000
Ricky Castillo +10000
Andrew Novak +10000
Aldrich Potgieter +10000
Harry Hall +10000
Billy Horschel +10000
Sungjae Im +10000
Beau Hossler +10000
Nick Taylor +10000
Kevin Yu +10000
Emiliano Grillo +10000
Stephan Jaeger +12500
Rasmus Højgaard +12500
Chandler Phillips +12500
Steven Fisk +12500
Richard Hoey +12500
Lucas Glover +12500
Jesper Svensson +12500
Mackenzie Hughes +12500
Taylor Moore +12500
Matt McCarty +12500
Tony Finau +12500
John Parry +12500
Keita Nakajima +12500
Zecheng Dou +15000
Zach Bauchou +15000
William Mouw +15000
Taylor Pendrith +15000
Lee Hodges +15000
Chris Kirk +15000
Kristoffer Ventura +15000
Matti Schmid +15000
Neal Shipley +17500
Dan Brown +17500
A.J. Ewart +17500
Max McGreevy +17500
Haotong Li +17500
Kevin Roy +17500
Austin Smotherman +17500
Patrick Fishburn +22500
Adrien Dumont de Chassart +22500
Thorbjørn Olesen +22500
Austin Eckroat +22500
Chad Ramey +25000
Davis Chatfield +25000
Cam Davis +25000
Joel Dahmen +25000
Andrew Putnam +25000
Chandler Blanchet +35000
Patrick Rodgers +35000
Karl Vilips +35000
Takumi Kanaya +35000
Trace Crowe +35000
Mark Hubbard +35000
Erik van Rooyen +50000
Aaron Wise +50000
Vince Whaley +50000
Pontus Nyholm +50000
Tom Hoge +50000
Garrick Higgo +50000
Adrien Saddier +50000
Nick Dunlap +50000
Matt Kuchar +50000
Luke Clanton +50000
Stefano Mazzoli +75000
Joe Highsmith +75000
Hank Lebioda +75000
David Lipsky +75000
Webb Simpson +75000
Matthieu Pavon +75000
Kevin Streelman +100000
Brendon Todd +100000
Brandt Snedeker +100000
Davis Riley +100000
Alejandro Tosti +100000
Jeffrey Kang +100000
Ryan Ruffels +100000
Brad Dalke +100000
Christo Lamprecht +100000
Brian Campbell +100000
Dylan Wu +100000
Kensei Hirata +100000
Marcelo Rozo +100000
Patton Kizzire +100000
Joseph Hooks +100000
Adam Svensson +100000
Danny Walker +100000
Adam Schenk +100000
Brice Garnett +100000
John VanDerLaan +100000
Gordon Sargent +100000
Peter Malnati +100000
Rafael Campos +100000