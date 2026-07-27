2026 Rocket Classic odds, picks: Surprising predictions from golf model that's nailed 17 majors

The PGA Tour continues to head towards the FedEx Cup Playoffs as just two more events remain in the regular-season portion of the PGA schedule. Up next is the 2026 Rocket Classic, which tees off on Thursday from Detroit Golf Club. A few big names such as Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are taking the week off, but it's still a strong 2026 Rocket Classic field headlined by Cameron Young and Xander Schauffele.

Young is the +1000 favorite (risk $100 to win $1,000) in the latest 2026 Rocket Classic odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Schauffele and Chris Gotterup are up next on the PGA odds board at +1800. U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark and 3M Open winner Jackson Koivun join Si Woo Kim at +2000. Before locking in any 2026 Rocket Classic picks, be sure to see the 2026 Rocket Classic predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Paramount+ Premium is now included with every SportsLine membership! Watch the NFL on CBS, UFC, select PGA events, Champions League and more than 40,000 episodes and movies. Join right here to get both for one low price.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 Rocket Classic field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

2026 Rocket Classic predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Rocket Classic 2026: Koivun, who is tied for the third-lowest odds in the field after last week's win, barely cracks the top 10 this week. He's a golfer to fade. The 23-year-old PGA rookie out of Auburn shot four rounds of 68 or lower, including a 61 on Saturday to surge past Scheffler and others at the 3M Open. It's been an extremely impressive start overall, but the model isn't comfortable backing him as one of the favorites quite yet considering he also missed the cut at the John Deere Classic a few weeks back. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model is high on J.J. Spaun at +3300. Spaun has struggled in the majors, but has been very competitive in the other events. He has four top-10 finishes and ranks 20th in the FedEx Cup Playoff standings. He didn't compete in this event last year, but had two top-10s at it in the prior three years, making him a golfer to target in Rocket Classic best bets this week. See who else to pick here.

New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

How to make 2026 Rocket Classic picks

The model is also targeting a massive longshot of around +3500 to make a run up the leaderboard. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 Rocket Classic, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Rocket Classic odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 Rocket Classic odds, field

Get full 2026 Rocket Classic picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Cameron Young +1000

Xander Schauffele +1800

Chris Gotterup +1800

Wyndham Clark +2000

Jackson Koivun +2000

Si Woo Kim +2000

Patrick Cantlay +2200

Russell Henley +2500

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Ben Griffin +3000

Jake Knapp +3300

J.J. Spaun +3300

Ryan Gerard +3500

Harris English +3500

Akshay Bhatia +3500

Michael Thorbjornsen +4000

Nicolai Højgaard +4000

Michael Brennan +4500

Jacob Bridgeman +4500

Brooks Koepka +4500

Rickie Fowler +4500

Keegan Bradley +5500

Marco Penge +6000

Davis Thompson +6000

Jordan Spieth +6500

Eric Cole +6500

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +7000

Corey Conners +7000

Pierceson Coody +7000

Denny McCarthy +7000

Ryo Hisatsune +7000

Ben Kohles +7000

Seamus Power +8000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +8000

Doug Ghim +8000

Michael Kim +8000

Max Greyserman +8000

Jackson Suber +8000

Ben James +8000

Matt Wallace +8000

Jordan Smith +8000

Johnny Keefer +8000

Jason Day +10000

Nico Echavarria +10000

Sudarshan Yellamaraju +10000

Samuel Stevens +10000

Mac Meissner +10000

Ricky Castillo +10000

Andrew Novak +10000

Aldrich Potgieter +10000

Harry Hall +10000

Billy Horschel +10000

Sungjae Im +10000

Beau Hossler +10000

Nick Taylor +10000

Kevin Yu +10000

Emiliano Grillo +10000

Stephan Jaeger +12500

Rasmus Højgaard +12500

Chandler Phillips +12500

Steven Fisk +12500

Richard Hoey +12500

Lucas Glover +12500

Jesper Svensson +12500

Mackenzie Hughes +12500

Taylor Moore +12500

Matt McCarty +12500

Tony Finau +12500

John Parry +12500

Keita Nakajima +12500

Zecheng Dou +15000

Zach Bauchou +15000

William Mouw +15000

Taylor Pendrith +15000

Lee Hodges +15000

Chris Kirk +15000

Kristoffer Ventura +15000

Matti Schmid +15000

Neal Shipley +17500

Dan Brown +17500

A.J. Ewart +17500

Max McGreevy +17500

Haotong Li +17500

Kevin Roy +17500

Austin Smotherman +17500

Patrick Fishburn +22500

Adrien Dumont de Chassart +22500

Thorbjørn Olesen +22500

Austin Eckroat +22500

Chad Ramey +25000

Davis Chatfield +25000

Cam Davis +25000

Joel Dahmen +25000

Andrew Putnam +25000

Chandler Blanchet +35000

Patrick Rodgers +35000

Karl Vilips +35000

Takumi Kanaya +35000

Trace Crowe +35000

Mark Hubbard +35000

Erik van Rooyen +50000

Aaron Wise +50000

Vince Whaley +50000

Pontus Nyholm +50000

Tom Hoge +50000

Garrick Higgo +50000

Adrien Saddier +50000

Nick Dunlap +50000

Matt Kuchar +50000

Luke Clanton +50000

Stefano Mazzoli +75000

Joe Highsmith +75000

Hank Lebioda +75000

David Lipsky +75000

Webb Simpson +75000

Matthieu Pavon +75000

Kevin Streelman +100000

Brendon Todd +100000

Brandt Snedeker +100000

Davis Riley +100000

Alejandro Tosti +100000

Jeffrey Kang +100000

Ryan Ruffels +100000

Brad Dalke +100000

Christo Lamprecht +100000

Brian Campbell +100000

Dylan Wu +100000

Kensei Hirata +100000

Marcelo Rozo +100000

Patton Kizzire +100000

Joseph Hooks +100000

Adam Svensson +100000

Danny Walker +100000

Adam Schenk +100000

Brice Garnett +100000

John VanDerLaan +100000

Gordon Sargent +100000

Peter Malnati +100000

Rafael Campos +100000