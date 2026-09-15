Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season features 14 Sunday matchups, and NFL bettors are looking for score predictions they can work off of to form spread, total, money-line and prop picks ahead of a massive Week 2 slate. Some notable NFL spreads on the Week 2 NFL schedule include Bengals vs. Texans (-3, 46.5), Steelers vs. Patriots (-5.5, 41.5), Colts vs. Chiefs (-6.5) on Sunday night and Giants vs. Rams (-7, 48.5) on Monday. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

The highest total on the NFL odds board on Sunday is 50.5 in Commanders vs. Cowboys in a key NFC East matchup. Meanwhile, the lowest is 39.5 in Eagles vs. Titans. After losing 23-10 to the Jets at home, Tennessee may face the reality of being in the conversation for the top pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. Before making any Week 2 NFL picks on those games or others, be sure to see the exact Week 2 NFL score predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-39 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and has seen strong returns at their best sports betting app.

Now, the model has simulated every Week 2 game 10,000 times. You can only see the model's Week 2 NFL exact score predictions at SportsLine.

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Top Week 2 NFL picks

The model has looked at every Week 2 matchup and is backing the Dallas Cowboys (-3.5) on betting apps to beat the Washington Commanders, 32-28, at home. The Cowboys have dominated this series recently, winning eight of the last 10 meetings against the Commanders. Washington has dropped eight of its last 10 games overall. In addition, the Commanders are 5-3 against the spread in their last eight games.

The model projects Dak Prescott of the Cowboys will throw for 290 yards and 2.3 touchdowns, while Washington's defense racks up 2.28 sacks on average. Prescott was held to 175 yards passing and two touchdowns with one interception in a Sunday night loss to the New York Giants in Week 1. CeeDee Lamb was his top target with five catches for 44 yards and a score.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels of Washington is projected to throw for over 235 yards passing and two touchdowns, while running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt will rush for over 60 yards. Dallas wins nearly 60% of the time, while the Over hits nearly 70% of the time. See the model's other Week 2 NFL score predictions at SportsLine.

How to make Week 2 NFL score predictions

In addition, the model has locked in exact score predictions for every other matchup. It's also calling for an underdog to pull off a shocking upset. Nailing these results is key to making profitable Week 2 NFL picks. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Who wins each Week 2 NFL game, and which underdog pulls off a shocking upset? Visit SportsLine now to get the model's NFL Week 2 score predictions, all from the model on a 53-39 roll on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.