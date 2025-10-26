There are several backup quarterbacks under center in NFL Week 8, and those players could be of value in the NFL player props market. The likes of Andy Dalton, Tyler Huntley, Mac Jones and Marcus Mariota are drawing starts, and they may have intriguing prop lines across the best DFS apps. Prop bars for backups don't always get as much attention as starters, with their totals sometimes way off. Thus, utilizing the Betr Picks promo code CBSSPORTS could allow you to take advantage of a promo special with edges in wagering opportunities. This Betr Picks promotion gives new users $10 in bonus credits and a deposit match worth up to $200. Click here to get the latest Betr Picks promo code for new users:

How to claim the Betr Picks promotion on Sunday, October 26

Here are the steps to follow in order to sign up and claim the Betr promo.

1. Click on the "Claim Bonus" link on the page or click here

2. Register for a Betr Picks account and enter the information requested

3. Make sure to enter the promo code "CBSSPORTS" when registering for an account

4. Make your first deposit of at least $10 and get a 50% deposit match worth up to $200 in Betr Bucks. To get the maximum deposit match bonus, you must deposit $400.

5. New users will also get an additional $10 in Betr Bucks upon completing registration. The Betr Bucks will be issued within one hour of registering, but please allow up to 24 hours for technical difficulties.

Betr will add up to $200 in Betr Bucks to your account after your first deposit, and you do not need to first play in any contests to secure the deposit match or registration bonus.

Get started here:

Best Betr Picks for NFL Week 8

(Projections from the SportsLine model unless otherwise noted)

QB Mac Jones, 49ers, 21.5 passing completions - Less

Jones had just 17 completions in his last start, and now he has to face the NFL's best defense in the Texans. Houston leads the league in scoring defense, has allowed the lowest completion rate and has given up the lowest passer rating. The Texans have also allowed the fewest passing touchdowns in the NFL, so expect San Francisco to lean on the legs of Christian McCaffrey rather than the arm of Jones. Select it at Betr:

QB Tyler Huntley, Ravens, 172.5 passing yards - More

Huntley is drawing the start against the Bears in place of the injured Lamar Jackson and the demoted Cooper Rush. The Bears have allowed a league-high of 15 passing touchdowns, so you can already envision Baltimore attacking Chicago's secondary. Add in that Chicago will be down its top three cornerbacks due to injury, and the model projects Huntley to have 204 passing yards. Click here to sign up for Betr Picks:

QB Andy Dalton, Panthers, 0.5 interceptions - More

The veteran will face a Bills team coming off a bye, and it's one with a dominant defensive secondary. Buffalo has the No. 2 passing defense in 2025, and Dalton has been extremely giving in recent starts. He's thrown two picks in each of his last two starts, has thrown at least one interception in four straight starts, and has a total of six interceptions over those four starts. Combine picks for a parlay on Betr for a potential payout of 4x.

With the 2025 NFL season now rolling, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Betr Picks.