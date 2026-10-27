The FedEx Cup Fall continues on Thursday with the 2026 VidantaWorld Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico. The purse is $6 million, and 500 FedEx Cup Fall points are on the line. This event became part of the PGA Tour in 2022 and its past winners are Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, Jake Knapp and Brian Campbell. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The 2026 Mexico Open odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Wyndham Clark -- the No. 5 player in the world -- as the favorite at +1200. Other PGA contenders this week include Tom Kim (+1800), Doug Ghim (+1800) and Ben James (+2000). Before locking in any 2026 Mexico Open picks, be sure to see the 2026 Mexico Open predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 Mexico Open field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

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2026 Mexico Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for: It is is not high on Marco Penge even though he's among the favorites at +2200, projecting that he doesn't even finish in the top 10. He's a golfer to avoid this week. Penge doesn't have any finishes higher than T10 since March of this season and is coming off a T68 finish at the Bank of Utah Championship earlier this month -- an event with a similar caliber of field. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model is high on Ben James at +2000, saying he's a top-two win contender and a value top-5 bet. The 23-year-old out of the University of Virginia had a strong second half of the year, highlighted by a top-25 at the U.S. Open. He also finished T15 or better at the ISCO Championship, the Corales Puntacana Championship, the Wyndham Championship, the Biltmore Championship Asheville and the Bank of Utah Championship. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2026 Mexico Open picks

The model is also targeting a massive longshot of around +3500 to make a strong run up the leaderboard. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 Mexico Open, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Mexico Open odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 Mexico Open odds, field

Get full 2026 Mexico Open picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Wyndham Clark +1200

Tom Kim +1800

Doug Ghim +1800

Ben James +2000

Marco Penge +2200

Johnny Keefer +2200

Ben Griffin +2200

Corey Conners +2700

Max Homa +3300

Andrew Novak +3300

Harry Hall +3500

Kristoffer Ventura +3500

Blades Brown +3500

Neal Shipley +4000

Jackson Suber +4000

Jordan Smith +4000

David Ford +4000

Zach Bauchou +4000

Keita Nakajima +4500

Rico Hoey +4500

Luke Clanton +4500

Taylor Moore +5000

Kevin Roy +5000

Trace Crowe +5500

Kevin Yu +5500

Mac Meissner +6000

Pierceson Coody +6000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +6000

Beau Hossler +6500

Austin Eckroat +6500

Steven Fisk +6500

Gordon Sargent +6500

Billy Horschel +6500

Mackenzie Hughes +6500

Max Greyserman +7000

Lee Hodges +7000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7000

Tony Finau +7000

Rasmus Højgaard +7000

Sudarshan Yellamaraju +7000

Isaiah Salinda +8000

Haotong Li +8000

Emiliano Grillo +8000

Denny McCarthy +8000

Aldrich Potgieter +8000

Taylor Pendrith +8000

Patrick Rodgers +8000

Chan Kim +8000

Jesper Svensson +8000

Chandler Phillips +10000

Karl Vilips +10000

Patrick Fishburn +10000

Kihei Akina +10000

William Mouw +10000

Max McGreevy +10000

Alvaro Ortiz +10000

Takumi Kanaya +10000

Adrien Dumont de Chassart +10000

Zecheng Dou +10000

John Parry +10000

Zac Blair +10000

A.J. Ewart +10000

Hayden Springer +10000

Alejandro Tosti +12500

Davis Riley +12500

Erik van Rooyen +12500

Nick Dunlap +15000

John VanDerLaan +15000

Ryder Cowan +15000

Chandler Blanchet +15000

Cam Davis +15000

Chad Ramey +15000

Danny Walker +15000

Brice Garnett +17500

Dylan Wu +17500

Ben Silverman +17500

Joel Dahmen +17500

Matthieu Pavon +17500

Justin Lower +17500

Garrick Higgo +17500

Trent Phillips +17500

Kevin Streelman +17500

Andrew Putnam +22500

Mark Hubbard +22500

Pontus Nyholm +22500

David Lipsky +22500

Harry Higgs +22500

Joe Highsmith +22500

Brian Campbell +22500

Will Gordon +25000

David Skinns +25000

Adam Svensson +25000

Paul Peterson +25000

Aaron Wise +25000

Jeffrey Kang +35000

Hank Lebioda +35000

Tyler Duncan +35000

Peter Malnati +35000

Vince Whaley +50000

Omar Morales +50000

Jimmy Stanger +50000

Davis Chatfield +50000

Ben Martin +50000

Gerardo Gomez +75000

Santiago de la Fuente +75000

C.T. Pan +75000

Rafael Campos +75000

Patton Kizzire +75000

Garrett Endicott +100000

Marcelo Rozo +100000

Mauricio Figueroa Ramirez +100000

Christo Lamprecht +100000

Aaron Baddeley +100000

John Daly II +100000

Cameron Tankersley +100000

Camilo Villegas +100000

Tayler Termeer +100000

Alejandro Fierro +100000

Kensei Hirata +100000

Eli Ortego +100000