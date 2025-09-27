The Week 5 college football schedule and NFL Week 4 combine to provide, perhaps, the best weekend of action we've seen all year. There are four ranked matchups in FBS, including No. 3 Penn State vs. No. 6 Oregon, as well as must-see NFL contests such as Chiefs vs. Ravens. Thus, the latest Betr Picks promo code CBSSPORTS comes at the ideal time, and you can deploy it on NFL props and college football prop bets. The aforementioned games are ones we could very well see again in the sports' respective postseasons, making them highly coveted on the best DFS apps. This Betr Picks promotion gives new users $10 in bonus credits and a deposit match worth up to $200. Click here to get the latest Betr Picks promo code for new users:

How to claim the Betr Picks promotion on Saturday, September 27

Here are the steps to follow in order to sign up and claim the Betr promo.

1. Click on the "Claim Bonus" link on the page or click here

2. Register for a Betr Picks account and enter the information requested

3. Make sure to enter the promo code "CBSSPORTS" when registering for an account

4. Make your first deposit of at least $10 and get a 50% deposit match worth up to $200 in Betr Bucks. To get the maximum deposit match bonus, you must deposit $400.

5. New users will also get an additional $10 in Betr Bucks upon completing registration. The Betr Bucks will be issued within one hour of registering, but please allow up to 24 hours for technical difficulties.

Betr will add up to $200 in Betr Bucks to your account after your first deposit, and you do not need to first play in any contests to secure the deposit match or registration bonus.

Get started here:

Best Betr Picks for September 27

(Projections from the SportsLine model unless otherwise noted)

QB Drew Allar, Penn State, 216.5 passing yards - Less

The Ducks passing defense has been historically dominant to start the year, as it hasn't allowed a single passing touchdown through four games. It is giving up just 120 passing yards per game, and Allar's history versus top-ranked opponents is uninspiring. The Penn State QB has an 0-5 record against top-six ranked foes, averaging just 153.6 passing yards per game. Select it at Betr:

QB Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs, 1.5 passing touchdowns - More

The Ravens' identity throughout franchise history has been possessing an elite defense, making the 2025 team very un-Raven-like. It ranks dead last in total defense, second-to-last in scoring defense, and also second-to-last in defending the pass. Baltimore has already allowed five passing touchdowns, which is how many it allowed over its last seven regular season games in 2024. Across five regular season games versus 'good' Ravens defenses, Mahomes has averaged 2.6 passing touchdowns. Click here to sign up for Betr Picks:

QB Lamar Jackson, Ravens, 249.5 passing + rushing yards - More

Jackson has eclipsed this bar in six of his last seven games overall, and he has a history of big yardage games against the Chiefs. Jackson has averaged 85 rushing yards per game over five regular season contests versus the Chiefs, which is his highest rushing average against any NFL team (min. three games). The model projects the two-time MVP to have 273 passing + rushing yards on Sunday. Combine picks for a parlay on Betr for a potential payout of 3.5x.

With the 2025 NFL season now here, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Betr Picks.