The NFL's Week 9 slate concludes with a 'Monday Night Football' matchup between Jacoby Brissett and the Arizona Cardinals vs. Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. The latest Sleeper Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS offers new users a 100% deposit match up to $100, perfect for betting NFL action. Monday's sports schedule also includes the start of the college basketball season, NBA and NHL games to consider on the best DFS apps. Click here to get the latest Sleeper Fantasy promo code for new users:

How to claim the Sleeper Fantasy bonus code on Monday

Here are three easy steps for how to use Sleeper bonus code CBSSPORTS. Follow these steps to claim your Sleeper sign-up bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button above to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Sleeper or click here.



How to enter the Sleeper bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information. Make sure there is a Sleeper bonus code being applied in the promotion section: enter CBSSPORTS if it is not already there.



How to Activate Sleeper bonus code For new users: make a deposit of at least $10 into your Sleeper wallet. This deposit will be matched 100% up to a maximum of $100, providing you with bonus credits equal to your deposit amount. Note that the bonus funds must be used to enter contests before they can be withdrawn.

Get started here:

Best Sleeper Fantasy picks for Cowboys-Cardinals

Here are some of the top NFL Sleeper Fantasy picks for Monday (all picks from SportsLine model unless otherwise specified):

TE Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys, 40.5 receiving yards - Less (1.73x)

Ferguson has gone under his receiving yards market in each of his past five games, with an average of 30.2 receiving yards. He did not have a catch in last week's 44-24 loss at Denver. The SportsLine model projects 35.3 receiving yards. Pick it at Sleeper:

QB Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys, 25.5 pass completions - More (1.80x)

Prescott has completed 26 or more passes in three games this season. In a 40-37 overtime win over the New York Giants, he completed 38 of 52 passes for 361 yards and two touchdowns. The model projects Prescott will have 25.5 pass completions, giving this a 3.5 rating.

WR Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals, 2.5 receptions - More (1.68x)

Wilson has had three or more receptions in three of the last four games. In a 31-27 loss at Indianapolis on Oct. 12, he caught four passes for 44 yards. The model projects 3.3 receptions, giving this a 4 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Sleeper Fantasy for a potential payout of 4.61x:

Now that you've seen some of the best prop picks at Sleeper, you can also get NFL picks for every game from the proven model that has gone 45-28 on top-rated picks since the start of 2024. Check them out and then take advantage of the latest Sleeper Fantasy promo code -- CBSSPORTS.