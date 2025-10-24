NFL Week 8 continues with a bit of an abbreviated schedule, due to six teams having a bye, with 11 games on Sunday and one on Monday Night Football, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the more intriguing matchups pits Aaron Rodgers, who is facing his old team of 18 years, and the Pittsburgh Steelers against Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers, and can be played on the best DFS apps. The World Series also gets underway when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 at 8 p.m. ET, as well as NBA, college football and NHL action. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5, get $100 in bonus funds or entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Friday, October 24

After downloading the Underdog Fantasy app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog Fantasy deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome bonus.

Get started here:

Best NFL Underdog Fantasy picks for NFL Week 8

QB Mac Jones, San Francisco 49ers, 1.5 passing touchdowns - Lower (0.76x)

Jones has not thrown a touchdown pass over the past two games and has not thrown more than one touchdown in three of the past four games. Jones has only thrown for two or more touchdowns in five of his last 15 games. Pick it at Underdog:

QB Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys, 1.5 passing touchdowns - Higher (0.87x)

Prescott and the Dallas offense has been red hot. Prescott has thrown at least two touchdowns in each of the last four games and in five of seven games in 2025. He has also thrown two or more passes in nine of his last 13 games, dating back to last season. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints, 3.5 receptions - Higher (1.03x)

Although Kamara is the Saints' leading rusher, he has also had a big impact in the passing game. In seven games, he has 25 receptions for 123 yards, including a long of 22. He has had four or more receptions in three of the last four games. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 4.29x.

With football season now here, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Underdog Fantasy.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS_.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).