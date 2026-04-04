A 16-game Major League Baseball schedule, along with three NBA and 15 NHL matchups highlight Saturday's sports slate, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top NHL games include a clash between the Atlantic Division rival Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Saturday, April 4

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Saturday, April 4

P Tyler Glasnow, Los Angeles Dodgers, 17.5 pitching outs - Lower (1.08x)

Glasnow pitched in 18 games a year ago, logging 90.1 innings, an average of 15 outs per outing. The SportsLine model projects Glasnow to record 16.7 outs against the Nationals, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

SS C.J. Abrams, Washington Nationals, 0.5 hits - Higher (0.82x)

Abrams has registered seven hits in six games this season. The SportsLine model projects Abrams will register 0.8 hits against the Dodgers, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

3B Manny Machado, San Diego Padres, 0.5 RBI - Higher (1.12x)

Machado has gone over his RBI market in three of his last five games against a team with a losing record and a middle third defense. The SportsLine model projects Machado to have 0.5 RBI, giving this a 4 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.72x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).