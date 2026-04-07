A full slate of 15 Major League Baseball games, 10 NBA and 11 NHL matchups highlight Tuesday's sports schedule, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top NBA games include a Western Conference battle between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Tuesday, April 7

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Tuesday, April 7

PF Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat, 11.5 rebounds - Lower (0.87x)

In 69 games this season, Adebayo is averaging 10 rebounds. He has grabbed 10 or fewer rebounds in each of the last two games. The SportsLine model projects Adebayo to grab 8.5 rebounds against the Raptors. Pick it at Underdog:

G Coby White, Charlotte Hornets, 13.5 points - Lower (0.94x)

White has scored 13 or fewer points in 14 games this season, including two against the Celtics. In a 114-99 loss to Boston on March 29, he scored 11 points. The SportsLine model projects White to score 12.1 points against the Celtics. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

F LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers, 9.5 assists - Lower (0.88x)

James is averaging 7.1 assists in 57 games this season. He is averaging 6.8 assists over the past 10 games he has played in. The SportsLine model projects James to dish out 8.8 assists against the Thunder. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 4.67x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).