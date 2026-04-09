An abbreviated six-game MLB slate, along with six NBA and 14 NHL games are featured on Thursday, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top NBA games is an Atlantic Division matchup between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Thursday, April 9

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

Get started here:

Best Underdog picks for Thursday, April 9

P Eduardo Rodriguez, Arizona Diamondbacks, 4.5 strikeouts - Higher (1.04x)

In 29 games last season, all starts, Rodriguez recorded 143 strikeouts in 154.1 innings, an average of 4.9 strikeouts per outing. The SportsLine model projects Rodriguez to strike out 5 batters, giving this a 4 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

SS Francisco Lindor, New York Mets, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.06x)

Lindor was 2-for-5 with a double in Tuesday's 4-3 10-inning win over the Diamondbacks. The SportsLine model projects Lindor to register 1.76 total bases against the Diamondbacks. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

C Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets, 17.5 points - Higher (0.94x)

Sengun has been averaging 22.5 points over his past 10 games. In 70 games this season, Sengun is averaging 20.5 points in 33.4 minutes of action. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.73x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).