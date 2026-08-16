Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for MLB, WNBA and more on Sunday, Aug. 16

A full slate of 15 Major League Baseball games and three WNBA matchups highlight Sunday's sports calendar. Among the more intriguing matchups is a National League matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Atlanta Braves, making for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Sunday, Aug. 16

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Sunday, Aug. 16

OF Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.05x)

Tatis has gone over his total bases market in three of his last five games. The SportsLine model projects Tatis to register 1.56 total bases against the Cleveland Guardians. Pick it at Underdog:

DH Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.06x)

Schwarber has gone over his total bases market in three of his last five games, averaging 4.0 bases per game. The SportsLine model projects 1.9 total bases against the Minnesota Twins, giving this a 4.5 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

CF Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.09x).

Crow-Armstrong has gone over his total bases market in 16 of his last 25 games when he is at home and favored, averaging 3.1 bases per game. The SportsLine model projects Crow-Armstrong to register 1.9 total bases against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving this a 4.5 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 7.88x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).